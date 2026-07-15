“Don’t Say Hopefully”: Timberwolves President Puts LaMelo Ball on the Spot by Subtly Demanding More Availability

The Minnesota Timberwolves made one of the most polarizing moves of the 2026 NBA offseason by getting LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets. Melo arguably had one of his best seasons in Charlotte, playing over 70 games for the first time in his NBA career. Even though his trade was unexpected, his value was the highest after the 2025-26 season. While the deal unites Ball with superstar Anthony Edwards, it also brings immediate pressure regarding the guard’s historically turbulent health record.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During Tuesday’s introductory press conference at the Target Center, Minnesota’s President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly, made it abundantly clear that the franchise expects its new star to be a reliable fixture in the lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolves now have a core of four first-round picks from the 2020 draft class, including Edwards, Ball, Jaden McDaniels, and the newly acquired Josh Green. When a reporter inquired about the specific value of building around them, Connelly initially quipped about their depleted draft assets.

“We have none for the next 10 years,” Connelly joked regarding the team’s future draft capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he got down to answering the question for real, he touted this core’s veteran poise alongside Antman’s.

“It’s all about quality, not quantity, right? No, these guys are young vets and they’ve seen a lot. So, I think we talk about ANT quite a bit. The amount of winning ANT’s seen as a number one overall pick, I don’t think is appreciated enough, especially given his age. Like, ANT drives winning. It’s supposed to be hard when you come in the NBA. When you’re super talented, it’s supposed to be this natural ascent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Connelly then leaned directly into the biggest concern of the trade: Ball’s availability.

“And we think both these guys… I mean, Josh was an impactful part of a team that smacked us in the West Conference Finals,” Connelly stated. “You see what LaMelo does when he’s healthy, and even as the health…”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is where he pivots and asks Ball to his face, “It’s been these random, wonky injuries, right? There’s nothing… you’ll play more than 72 here, for sure, right?”

When Ball responded “hopefully” off-mic, Connelly immediately shut down the tentative response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hopefully? Don’t say hopefully,” the executive countered, putting his new cornerstone on the spot.

It was in jest. Hopefully. He went back to Ball’s promising future in Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I think, you know, these guys have just got a lot of innings under their belt, and they know what it looks like. They’re veteran basketball players, but still very young relative to their age. So, I think it’s kind of a sweet spot to see we have all these guys together and they grow together.”

Even though it’s a joke, Connelly’s public demand for durability puts a bold underline to the massive gamble Minnesota took to reshape its backcourt. To pull Ball away from the Charlotte Hornets and acquire Green, the Timberwolves had to surrender a substantial king’s ransom, including one of their leading scorers, big man Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round draft pick, and a series of pick swaps spanning 2028 through 2030.

While the 24-year-old Ball possesses an elite 6’7 frame and can ease the heavy playmaking burden on ANT, his availability remains a significant hurdle. Before logging an improved, 70-plus game campaign this past season, the former All-Star had struggled mightily with recurrent ankle issues. He’s appeared in only 22 and 47 games in the last two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

By challenging Ball right out of the gate, Connelly has established a firm standard of accountability. Regardless of health, he’s clearly expecting consistency from Ball and the new championship core around Ant. ‘Hopefully’ – Melo lives up to those standards.