“Don’t Wanna be That Person”: Jayson Tatum Seemingly Takes Shot at Jaylen Brown in Speech to Kids

Basketball wisdom uttered at youth camps rarely makes it to the NBA headlines. Yet Jayson Tatum’s message to a group of young campers sparked a different conversation, especially after one particular phrase that sounded strikingly familiar to an accusation made on his former teammate, Jaylen Brown. It left many wondering whether JT was sending a subtle message.

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“Being a leader doesn’t mean you know it all. I don’t know it all,” Tatum said at the Jayson Tatum Foundation’s annual basketball camp at the Wohl Recreation Center in St. Louis.

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Tatum encouraged children to embrace humility instead of pretending to have all the answers. He explained that real leadership comes from asking questions and remaining willing to learn rather than acting like the smartest person in every situation. He then delivered the line that immediately caught the attention of NBA fans.

“Being around somebody that feels like they know it all, I don’t wanna be around that person. I don’t wanna be the smartest person in the room; I want to learn from somebody else.”

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On the surface, the message sounded like standard advice for young athletes. However, the timing gave it a different meaning for many fans. Most importantly, Jayson Tatum shared the video clip of the statement on his IG stories.

Only weeks earlier, the Celtics ended the Jaylen Brown era by sending the former Finals MVP to the Sixers in a blockbuster deal centered around Paul George and draft assets. Shortly after the trade, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd claimed league sources told him Brown often came across as someone who wanted to be “the smartest guy in every room.”

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Brown didn’t let that narrative go unanswered.

During his Twitch livestream, he denied it all, while also questioning how people measure intelligence within professional sports.

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“No offense to everybody in sports, but the bar is f***ing low,” Brown said.

He argued that he never declared himself the smartest person in any room. He added that the standard for being viewed as one of the league’s smartest athletes isn’t particularly high.

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That’s why Jayson Tatum’s wording immediately resurfaced those headlines.

Neither Tatum nor anyone from his camp referenced Brown directly during the event. Still, it quickly connected the identical phrasing to the offseason storyline surrounding the former teammates, especially after reports suggested their relationship had been distant as teammates before the Celtics finalized the trade.

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Publicly, Jayson Tatum remained respectful.

After the deal, he thanked Brown on Instagram, writing that he had “nothing but love and respect” for his longtime teammate.

With Brown beginning a new chapter in Philadelphia and Tatum becoming the unquestioned centerpiece in Boston, even a leadership lesson to children now invites scrutiny. Now with LeBron James joining the already lethal 76ers crew, the Sixers have emerged as immediate contenders.