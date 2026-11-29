Golden State recently endured a five-game losing streak, and during that time, Draymond Green questioned his place on the team. He even admitted to Steve Kerr that benching was an option. Now the Warriors veteran revealed why he suggested that option in the first place.

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“You just see so many times, people let s— linger, and then you end up on the wrong side of things,” Green told the Chronicle. “You know? And it’s like — that’s not how you win in this league. … So I just wanted to, like I said, make sure he understands that.

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“If that’s what you want to do. Don’t not do it because you don’t want to do it to me. You know what I’m saying? Like, I trust that he’s always going to make the right decision. He’s proven to me over the course of the last 12 years that he knows the decisions to make. I don’t want me being the barrier between the right decision for him. And so I just want to make sure, he always know that.”

Draymond Green told Chronicle’s Luca Evans that if Steve Kerr moves him to a bench role, he will accept the decision. After all, it was the Warriors’ star who admitted to ‘losing his mind’ during the five-game losing streak.

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“Coach texted me after the Dallas game, ‘How you holding up?’” Green reveald on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. “I’m like, ‘It f—– sucks. Basketball sucks. Getting old sucks. All of it sucks. Losing my mind, actually.’ In that talk, I said, ‘Coach, if you want to bring me off the bench, don’t hesitate.’”

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After the Dallas game, Draymond Green was rested against the Grizzlies, which the Warriors lost again. But against the Celtics, the former DPOY returned to the starting lineup. As Kerr stated, he did not move Green to the bench, and it paid off.

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The Warriors’ veteran hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter. Those 9 points matched his season high at the time. In fact, he contributed 6 rebounds and 3 assists in 27 minutes to help the Golden State Warriors snap a five-game losing streak with an 88–87 win. His defensive effort was even more crucial.

He spent the closing stretch shadowing Jayson Tatum and made the Celtics star miss a contested jumper at the buzzer. His form continued against the Sacramento Kings. Draymond Green scored 6, had four rebounds and made 11 assists in 26 minutes as the Golden State Warriors won 129–110.

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A starting role meant that the team could follow his lead. But the veteran is on an expiring $27.6 million contract, which has made his place with the franchise less certain. Trade talks to pair Stephen Curry with another star remain, and Draymond Green’s salary could help in luring another scoring option.

Recently, NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic stated that the Warriors’ front office has not ruled out parting ways with Green.

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“I’ve said before yes, and it’s always like you feel like you’re breaking Warriors code if you say that, but yes,” Amick said during an appearance on Sactown Sports. “Yeah, absolutely. They’re not telling the GM on the other phone not to bring Draymond into the conversation.”

Amick also clarified that these conversations don’t automatically mean that Draymond Green is “definitely out” or that the Warriors “don’t appreciate” what he has done for the franchise.

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For now, Stephen Curry remains out with an oblique abdominal tear suffered in the first quarter against the Houston Rockets. The four-time NBA champion has started individual on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated next Wednesday.

While he remains on the sideline, Draymond Green has to lead the team. Despite the results, Kerr has made it clear that he won’t bench the veteran star.