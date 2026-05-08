“Don’t Want to Hear That”: Heated LeBron James Confronts Ex-Teammate Alex Caruso in Argument During Lakers-Thunder

It’s starting to look like the great officiating debate of the playoffs has officially scorched the friendship between 2020 champions LeBron James and Alex Caruso. Their friendship had remained intact after Caruso went to the Oklahoma City Thunder. But it was during a pivotal Game 2 on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers’ desperate quest to even the series turned into a verbal battlefield between the two former teammates. It comes so quickly after an icy interaction in Game 1.

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With 22.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter and the Lakers trailing 90-80, the tension reached a boiling point as Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell stepped to the free-throw line. James, visibly frustrated by what he perceived as a series of missed calls on the offensive end, unloaded on Caruso in a profanity-laced tirade that echoed through the arena and over the announcers’ commentary.

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“Every f—ing call! No AC, f— that… No AC, I don’t wanna hear that s–t!” James was heard shouting as Mitchell was taking the shots. Apparently Caruso attempted to de-escalate the situation but Bron was too heated in the moment.

The exchange was not merely a brief flare-up; it was a manifestation of a series-long physical and verbal war. James continued to bark at the Thunder guard, repeating, “I don’t want to hear that sht,” even after Mitchell had taken the shots.

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The outburst followed a controversial sequence where James felt he was fouled on a drive to the basket, only for the whistle to remain silent. Meanwhile Ajay Mitchell earned a trip to the charity stripe on the subsequent play. This emotional explosion signals a shift in the Lakers’ demeanor; down 1-0 and fighting for their playoff lives.

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It ended in 125-107 in OKC’s favor, extending the series lead to 2-0. But all social media can talk about is the free throw disparity (especially bringing up Jaylen Brown’s recent Twitch commentary on it). LeBron James’ entire free throw tally across two games has been five. Meanwhile Ajay Mitchell had seven this game alone (Caruso had zero).

The uneven officiating has made James abandon his “elder statesman” composure for a more combative approach against an OKC squad that remains a perfect 6-0 in these playoffs.

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Playoffs throw a wrench in LeBron James’ and Alex Caruso’s history

The massive second-round stakes have temporarily erased the nostalgia of LeBron James and Alex Caruso’s shared history, typical of the “win-or-go-home” nature of the postseason. This heated confrontation did not happen in a vacuum. It follows a physical incident in Game 1 where James accidentally struck Caruso in the face with an elbow, causing a bloody nose.

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Despite James checking on him afterward, Caruso’s reaction was notably cold. Before it looked like a brewing beef, Caruso acknowledged the difficulty of facing his former mentor after Game 1. “Yeah, it’s different,” Caruso said. “You know, just knowing and understanding that he’s always ready for the moment. Everyone likes to talk about his age, but it’s still LeBron James… he’s very smart, and he uses the game to his advantage.”

Their mutual respect makes it easy for them to get combative in the heat of the game and brush it off afterwards, evident from a similar incident at a February 9 regular-season game. During that encounter, when LeBron was arguing a call, Caruso famously told him to “Go sit down, get some rest,” to which James responded, “You’re talking to me?” While they embraced after that regular-season meeting, the current atmosphere in Oklahoma City offers no such reprieve.

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But LeBron’s short fuse also underscores the load he’s carrying currently. He finished Game 1 with 28 points on 12-for-17 shooting, but the supporting cast struggled in the absence of Luka Doncic. In continued in Game 2 where despite James’ 23 points and Austin Reaves’ 31, the free throw disparity made all the difference.

Meanwhile, Thunder rookie Ajay Mitchell has stepped up admirably for the injured Jalen Williams, contributing 20 points in Game 2 to keep the Thunder in control.

As the series heads toward Los Angeles for Game 3, the relationship between James and Caruso has evolved from a partnership into one of the most intense individual rivalries of the 2026 postseason.