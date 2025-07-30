Donte DiVincenzo Confirms One Hurdle Delaying Offseason Decision as 7-Year-Long Struggle Ends

Promise — that’s the word that’s followed Donte DiVincenzo everywhere. After a stable start with the Milwaukee Bucks, his fate has not found him a perfect home. Kings, Warriors, New York Knicks. Each stint showed flashes, revolving around the average 8 to 12 points, everywhere, every year, but nothing stuck. Minnesota hoped to change that. And then came the toe injury — “Donte was resuming training, but between 22 and 23 July, he felt discomfort in his big toe, which had already cost him a month out this season,” Datome said. This setback hits differently. He’s dreamed of repping the Azzurri, only to have his body say no. It’s cruel timing, and yet another hurdle for a player who’s always had to work twice as hard for half the spotlight.

DiVincenzo injured his toe during a regular-season clash in late March 2025—just a routine drive gone wrong. He played through it for weeks, masking the pain with tape and grit. But the damage worsened, eventually forcing him to shut things down. “According to doctors and specialists, we were talking about three to four months of therapy, so it wasn’t possible. He sent the video to show that we were on the same page. That’s how it went.” These were words from the same presser by Datome, but it gave away what was loading. So much so that he’s skipping EuroBasket 2025, despite long dreaming of representing Italy. That stings. For Donte, it’s a heartbreaking pause on what’s otherwise been a brilliant personal chapter, and that reflected in his personal message.

“Unfortunately, I’m sorry I will not be able to join the national team this summer due to a physical issue,” DiVincenzo said in an official statement. “It forced me to make this difficult decision over the last few days, but my goal remains the same — it remains with the journey of Italian basketball going forward, World Cup and the Olympics, and for a very long time,” he added. “So, I just wanted to show my commitment, send my best of luck to the team, and see you all soon.”

Donte DiVincenzo may have had an average NBA run so far, but playing for Italy? That’s always been the dream. The national team’s still reeling after missing the Paris Olympics, and Donte wanted to help turn that around. Sadly, a brutal toe injury messed it all up. He first hurt it late last season, landing awkwardly after a baseline drive. It’s been nagging him ever since. Now, he’s officially skipping EuroBasket 2025. That’s a massive blow for Italy and for Donte. But knowing him, he’ll bounce back stronger and sharper than ever.

Wolves’ Donte DiVincenzo ends a 7-year wait for citizenship

The countdown now shifts to tip-off. What else can DiVincenzo really do? EuroBasket’s out, the injury stings, but the mission continues. That seven-year wait for Italian citizenship wasn’t just paperwork but a purpose. And now? It’s all about channeling that fire into a deeper playoff run with Minnesota. A fully fit Donte might’ve been Italy’s X-factor. But the Timberwolves? They’ll take all the passion he’s packing.

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) reacts after making basket against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden.

It took Donte seven long years to finally secure Italian citizenship, and it has been some grind. Between paperwork delays, eligibility hoops, and international red tape, the process felt endless. Every offseason, he hoped for a breakthrough. But just when things looked close, something always stalled.

Finally, in early 2025, he got the green light. Italy welcomed him with open arms. The timing? Perfect—just ahead of EuroBasket. Or so we thought. That toe injury swooped in and ruined the long-awaited debut. Still, Donte’s officially part of the Azzurri family now. And that dream? Just postponed, not denied.