Doris Burke Faces “Count Your Days” Warning From Fans After ESPN Fires NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe

Not a good day if you’re Shannon Sharpe. But even worse if you’re Doris Burke. After a tense few months, ESPN and Shannon Sharpe have parted ways. Some reports state he was fired, others said he quit, and a few claim he was forced to leave. While reports varied on the exact nature of his departure, many outlets have suggested his recent legal troubles were a contributing factor. Given that ESPN is not taking chances with multiple on-air personalities under the microscope, no one’s safe at ESPN. Shannon Sharpe’s departure led to speculation about other veteran personalities whose futures might be under review.

Doris Burke is dealing with drama of her own. She was promoted to the main NBA broadcast team last season with much fanfare. It went downhill from there, and she’s the next target of fans’ ire.

Just before the NBA finals between the Pacers and Thunder, her role on the main broadcast team came under “serious internal review” with rumors suggesting a strong likelihood of demotion. The speculation included claims of friction between Burke and her colleague, Mike Breen.

Her comment referring to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a “free-throw merchant” drew significant backlash from fans, further fueling criticism. A few comments on Rudy Gobert and Isaiah Hartenstein’s nationalities amplified the criticism.

While NBC and Amazon build their rosters from scratch, ESPN has to strike a delicate balance. With the Inside the NBA team coming in, they have to carefully build the core team. Her colleague, Richard Jefferson, has earned his spot for the next season and is showing a lot of excitement to be working with Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.

But Burke’s future is still in limbo. And fan sentiment online suggests that following Sharpe’s departure, many are now calling for Burke’s removal.

Twitter doesn’t make it any easier for Doris Burke

Unlike the time Mark Jackson or Jeff Van Gundy were fired by ESPN, Shannon Sharpe’s exit elicited a different sort of reaction. There was either indifference or a lack of surprise given the series of troubles he’s encountered recently.

Fans especially want the ESPN core team trimmed down further in comments like, “Now just say Doris Burke next, and all will be glorious,” and “Get rid of Doris Burke next.” That’s a very explicit demand. The apparent lack of official announcements regarding Burke’s future has even led many to speculate that a decision may already be in place.

Sharpe claimed he would return to ESPN for the 2025 NFL training camp coverage. That contrasted with the rumors that ESPN was considering not renewing his contract, essentially firing him after settling his lawsuit. However, ESPN has yet to announce its final rosters after NBC and Amazon did. It’s trickier for the Disney/ABC-owned network, which will host the marquee ex TNT employees alongside Stephen A. Smith, a schedule shared with its newest NBA media partners.

Either way, fans don’t want her calling important games like Finals and playoffs, as some said, “DORIS BURKE NEXT AT LEAST A DEMOTION.”

In fact, more than one ESPN personality is catching strays from Sharpe’s firing. “Doris Burke removed from finals crew and Shane Gillis arrested notis soon,” is only one example. As per reports from The New York Times and NBC News, his recent legal troubles, including a settled lawsuit with an ex-girlfriend, were considered a factor in his departure from the network. Some Internet users are comparing his situation to Burke’s tone-deaf commentary, Reggie Miller’s apparent Pacers bias, or more grievances they have with sportscasters.

In a tearful address on Nightcap, Sharpe said that he was hoping ESPN would hold the news till his brother, Sterling Sharpe’s, Hall of Fame ceremony to not shift the focus. ESPN is on a time crunch, though, having to design a brand new broadcast schedule around heavyweights like Shaq, Chuck, and Stephen A. So when someone said, “Doris Burke don’t run now,” it could indicate her future at ESPN is decided.

For some fans, comments like “count your days doris burke,” reflect a belief that her future at ESPN is already decided, merely awaiting an official announcement.