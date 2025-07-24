Doris Burke In Trouble As ESPN Conducts Serious Investigations On NBA Finals Broadcast (Sources)‬

For the past two years, ESPN’s main NBA broadcast team has felt like a chaotic game of musical chairs. After the network made the shocking move to let go of the long-time, well-loved duo of Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson in 2023, it’s been just a constant shuffle of analysts trying to click next to the legendary Mike Breen. First, it was Doc Rivers, who lasted just a few months before heading back to coaching. Then, it was JJ Redick, who left after just one season to coach the Lakers. In the middle of all that, ESPN made a huge, groundbreaking move: they promoted Hall of Famer Doris Burke to the main team, a historic first. Now, in a really cruel twist, her spot is the one being questioned.

While the network seems to have found some stability by reaching an agreement to bring back Richard Jefferson, a bombshell report from NBA insider Ary has sent shockwaves through the sports media world. “BREAKING: Doris Burke’s role as an analyst for the NBA Finals broadcast for ESPN is under serious internal review and is expected to be removed, league and industry sources say,” the report stated. So, what’s really behind this investigation into a broadcasting legend?

According to Andrew Marchand’s reporting, it all comes down to a mix of how she clicks on air and some controversial moments. A big part of the talk inside ESPN is reportedly about “if they feel Burke is better on a two-person team as opposed to the three-person team.” Marchand pointed out that in the current setup, Burke “hasn’t seemed to mesh as well with Breen. He doesn’t outright ignore what she says, but they rarely build on each other’s comments.”

And that lack of smooth talking has been made worse by a few awkward mistakes that really got people upset, including her referring to MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a “free-throw merchant,” and an awkward joke about French-German history during a game.

And it looks like ESPN already has someone else ready to step in. Marchand’s report confirms that long-time analyst Tim Legler is seen as the “leading candidate” to take her spot. It’s a tough spot for a broadcasting legend, a Hall of Famer who broke new ground just two years ago. And it really shows how messy things are right now with ESPN’s main NBA broadcast.

(This is a developing story…)