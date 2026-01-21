Doug Christie Fires Shot at Zach LaVine, Explains Benching vs Heat

Pressure is building in Sacramento, and it is no longer subtle. Defensive cracks that lingered quietly earlier in the season are now forcing visible decisions, even when the box score says a star did his job. That reality surfaced Tuesday night. In a 130–117 loss to the Miami Heat, Kings head coach Doug Christie made a pointed call, shelving Zach LaVine for most of the second half despite his efficient scoring.

LaVine finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting but logged only 22 total minutes. More telling, he played just six minutes after halftime. When asked postgame why his top scorer barely saw the floor late, Christie did not deflect or soften the explanation.

“He was seven for ten, so obviously shot the ball well,” Christie said. “But we’re trying to find a rhythm and find a group that is stopping people at the same time… We didn’t have a great problem scoring. We had 117 points, but guess what? They had 130, so we need to stop somebody.”

The message was clear. Scoring efficiency was acknowledged. Defensive impact was prioritized. That contrast is the “shot” embedded in Christie’s explanation. The benching did not come out of nowhere. On December 6, Sacramento routed Miami on the road, with LaVine erupting for 42 points and controlling the game from the opening tip. However, the January rematch flipped the script. The Kings scored enough to compete, but their inability to contain the Heat dictated rotation choices late.

Christie’s quote did not attack LaVine’s offense. Instead, it drew a line between individual scoring and collective defense. In doing so, it reframed what matters most to this staff right now. The Kings did not lose because they lacked buckets. They lost because they could not stop runs.

That distinction matters. LaVine’s offensive resume is established, but his defensive limitations are well documented across his career. This season, the numbers reinforce Christie’s concern. Sacramento’s defensive rating sits at 113.57 when LaVine is off the floor. With him on it, that figure spikes to 122.14. The offensive return does not offset the damage, as the team scores only marginally more with him active.

A Lineup Problem That Extends Beyond One Player

However, pinning Sacramento’s struggles solely on LaVine misses the larger picture. The Kings’ roster construction compounds the issue. Pairing LaVine with DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis creates a heavy offensive tilt that opponents routinely exploit.

When DeRozan is on the floor, Sacramento’s net rating drops to -10.49. When LaVine and DeRozan share the court, the defensive rating worsens to 124.10, with a net rating of -12.06. Those lineups bleed points regardless of shooting efficiency.

Meanwhile, injuries have not fully explained the slide. Even with a healthy roster early in the season, Sacramento opened 2–9. Sabonis has only recently returned, and while his presence stabilizes the offense, it has not repaired systemic defensive breakdowns. That context explains why Christie’s decision resonated. It was not reactionary. It was consistent with what the data has been warning.

At 12–32, Sacramento owns one of the league’s worst defensive profiles, allowing 120.0 points per 100 possessions overall. In that environment, rotation choices become statements. Christie’s willingness to sit a high-usage scorer during a competitive second half signals a shift toward accountability rather than reputation.

This is not isolated to Sacramento. Around the league, coaches are increasingly willing to sacrifice offense for defensive cohesion, especially in seasons where scoring efficiency is widespread. Christie’s emphasis on “stopping people” fits that broader pattern, but it lands harder on a team already flirting with structural change.

The Kings now face a crossroads. Benching stars long-term is rarely sustainable. At the same time, maintaining lineups that hemorrhage points is no longer tenable. With the trade deadline approaching, Christie’s decision reads less like a one-night adjustment and more like a warning. Either the current core adapts defensively, or Sacramento will be forced to recalibrate through rotation changes or roster movement.

Tuesday night was not about Zach LaVine’s shooting. It was about what happens when scoring is no longer enough. And for the Kings, that realization may define the rest of the season.