Drake Drags Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in LeBron James Drama as Lakers Star Enjoys Budding Relationship

“Last time I looked to my right, you n—– was standing beside me…” and “I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d—— gang since ‘Headlines.’” This was Drake featuring LeBron James in his “What Did I Miss?” but not in a positive light this time. A more than good friend at one time, they have seemingly been at odds ever since the Lakers’ superstar appeared and supported Kendrick Lamar. Now, Bron’s support is seemingly towards another artist, as Drake’s apparently changed a part of history that bonded them together.

For context, the Canadian star has been upset ever since the 4x NBA champion had an unmissable appearance at KDot’s Pop Out concert. Remember, this was the time when Drake was beefing with Kendrick Lamar, and LeBron was vibing and singing along to “Not Like Us” a diss track against the Canadian rapper. Naturally, it irked Drake, and he has now decided to change his support from Bron to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. How?

Currently, social media is trending “Drake covered up his ‘Irish 23’ LeBron tattoo with a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “Thunder 2”. Back in 2018, tattoo artist Inal Bersekov inked the LeBron James from his old High School days at St. Vincent-St. Mary wearing the historic ‘Irish’ jersey, which sold at an auction in 2019 for $187,500. It’s the same jersey that LBJ wore on the legendary Sports Illustrated cover, where he was dubbed ‘The Chosen One.’ But that piece of art is replaced by Thunder and 2, a shout-out to SGA. A change in stance is not only from Drake; in fact, even LeBron has found other artists to jam with.

Recently, the 4x NBA champion tweeted from the Airport, “¡Benito! Estoy en el aeropuerto de Los Ángeles ahora mismo, ¡voy a verte! Me enteré de lo que tienes planeado para mañana por la noche. 👀. ¡Bienvenida! 🔥🔥🔥🫡.” Meaning, LeBron was ready for the Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico.”A tweet in perfect Spanish, which was towards Bad Bunny. The translation: “Benito! I’m at the Los Angeles airport right now, coming to see you! I heard about what you have planned for tomorrow night. 👀. Welcome! 🔥🔥🔥🫡.” The Lakers’ superstar was not lying. As in another video from fans, we could clearly see him vibing on Bad Bunny’s track and not worrying about the Lakers or even Drake.

Another instance when Drake made his feelings clear on LeBron James

Bron was not the only one at the Pop Out concert, but that was not the only instance of him showing love to KDot. Back in June last year, King James added a story, quoting a Clipse x Kendrick bar that read, “Therapy taught me how to open up / It also showed me I don’t give a f—.” Once again, it showed which musical artist was on his mind, and it certainly wasn’t Drake. That’s why there was another subliminal diss from him.



The freestyle is called “Fighting Irish,” and it was released earlier in January this year. The name of the track is what the fans speculated was a direct nod to LeBron James and his high school team. It’s the same team and the jersey that Drake previously had inked, which he apparently replaced with SGA’s one. A few bars from the track explained what the Canadian rapper felt about Bron choosing Kendrick Lamar. “Remember we tradin’ watches? / I gave you that Arabic dial, you gave me a numbered edition.” and “Figured we was always gon’ be close, like ovens and kitchens/ I was sadly mistaken, the loyalty wasn’t a given.”

Drake feels hurt as LeBron James sided with Lamar at a time when the two musical geniuses were beefing. From live-streaming and dropping angry bars, the Canadian rapper has shared subliminal disses towards the Lakers superstar. Whether this bromance gets repaired or not is what the fans want to know. But a changed tattoo seemingly doesn’t hint at a reunion.