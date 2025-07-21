brand-logo
Drake Fans Sweat as LeBron James Links Up With $30M Rapper in Game-Changing Move

ByAnuj Talwalkar

Jul 21, 2025 | 11:21 AM EDT

A few years ago, Drake and LeBron James were close buddies. Now, there’s brewing rivalry that’s seeing shots being exchanged from both directions. It started with the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper taking a hit at the King. Now, there might have been a response from the Akron Hammer, albeit far more innocent than that of Drake.

James made a surprise appearance in Tyler The Creator’s new music video for ‘Stop Playing With Me’. The video featured the Lakers forward and Maverick Carter swaying to the beat. LeBron James took to Twitter to share the news with great excitement. Moreover, the title of the song aided the statement he wanted to send across.

“STOP FKN PLAYING WITH ME!!!!,” James wrote on X as he shared the music video.

With Clipse members, Pusha T and Malice, also featuring in the video, it seems to have some connection with Drake. Both of them also have a rift with the rapper, similar to LeBron James. This all started amidst the infamous war of words between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. James showing up at Lamar’s ‘Pop Out’ and singing along to his ‘Not Like Us’ fueled the friction in their relationship.

Since then, a lot has happened. Drake in particular seems to have taken the beef personally. He has unfollowed LeBron James from Instagram. Additionally, during a recent tour, he also dissed the Akron Hammer. In his song ‘What Did I Miss’, he says, “I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d——–g gang since ‘Headlines’”.

LeBron James, for his part, has been silent about this standoff with Drake. However, fans do see his appearance in Tyler The Creator’s new music video as a strong retort.

