Drake Makes Feelings Clear Over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After 6-Figure Blow During NBA Finals

When the biggest name in music backs one of the NBA’s brightest stars with $800,000 on the line, the world takes notice. That’s exactly what happened when Drake placed a high-stakes bet on the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 6 of the NBA Finals—and made sure the world knew it by tagging none other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This wasn’t just about cash. It was a bold, public nod of confidence in a player coming off one of the most spectacular seasons we’ve seen in years.

Drake’s wager on OKC wasn’t about chasing a payout alone—it felt like a tribute to SGA’s rise, an artist recognizing another in his prime. And here’s something most fans might not know: before this postseason, only ten players in NBA history had ever pulled off the rare MVP and Finals MVP double in the same year. Shai just became the eleventh, and the first to do it since LeBron James in 2013. That kind of achievement doesn’t just deserve applause—it demands it. And that’s what Drake’s bet really was.

So after the Thunder sealed the title in Game 7, Drake didn’t wait long. He hit Instagram, resharing a photo of Shai and a rundown of his 2025 accolades: Scoring Title, MVP on a 68-win team, Western Conference Finals MVP, NBA Champion, Finals MVP. His caption? “2 is a guyyyyy.” A nod to SGA’s jersey number, sure—but also a clear stamp of greatness. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s stat line backed it all up, with 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds during the regular season, followed by 30.3 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game in the Finals. In Game 7, he locked in the legacy with 29 points and 12 assists. Of course, for Drake, it came at a cost.

via Imago Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The $250 million rich singer’s $800K wager—$600K on a Thunder win, $200K on the margin—would’ve returned $1.73 million if OKC had closed it out in Game 6. But the Pacers’ blowout ruined that plan. And further validated the Drake-curse claims. Despite losing millions in bets over the past month, Drake’s post-Finals celebration of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows it wasn’t just about the money. This was about belief. He bet big not just on a game, but on a generational talent—and that, win or lose, was the real message.

Drake’s revelation of a shocking $8.2 million gambling loss

Drake’s name might be synonymous with global fame, musical dominance, and an empire built on chart-topping success—but even he isn’t immune to the sting of a bad bet. If you’ve ever felt the regret of losing money on a game, you’re in famous company. The Canadian superstar recently opened up about losing more than $8.2 million in just a single month of gambling—yes, you read that right. While most celebs prefer to flaunt their wins and stay mum about the rest, Drake decided to pull back the curtain.

On June 19, fans were treated to a surprisingly candid moment when Drake shared an Instagram Story showing his betting history on the crypto-friendly platform, Stake. It didn’t take long for it to catch fire online. The numbers? Mind-blowing. He bet a jaw-dropping $124.5 million across 30 days and ended up down by $8,235,686. His caption said it all: “Gotta share the other side of gambling. Losses are so fried right now.”

That kind of honesty is rare, especially in celebrity circles. But instead of laying low, Drake doubled down—literally. Putting another $800,000 in bitcoin on the line. He backed Game 6 of the NBA Finals, clearly hoping for a turnaround. While the Oklahoma City Thunder may have eventually walked away with the glory, Drake didn’t get the payout he hoped for. Still, he didn’t let the loss dull his support for the man at the center of his bet—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.