Drastic Bradley Beal Call Advised as Kevin Durant Trade Picture Sharpens With Spurs Speculation

The Phoenix Suns wanted to improve their roster last season. They have the stars to attract a number of team-strengthening components. There was just one roadblock. Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause, which was inherited from his extension with the Wizards. It gave him the right to only go to a place he wants. That problem still persists for the Suns. And although it’s ugly, Bill Simmons feels there’s just one way for the Suns to battle against Beal’s clause.

The Suns tried to be respectful. They gave Beal every hint about them wanting to part ways. They moved the veteran guard to the bench, starting to reduce his minutes. However, that didn’t help in swaying his mind. So now, Simmons sees one option. The only way might be to have an internal conflict and force Bradley Beal out.

“I wonder is that the only move left for Phoenix? Like, he like Beal just doesn’t play… I’m saying like you just don’t play him. You’re like we expect you to show up on time um suit up, and you just never play. And maybe you like bring him in when it’s like a 40-point game. You bring him in for like the last two minutes. He has to like stretch and come out like it’s all about basically getting to break him. So he waves the no-trade clause,” he said on the Bill Simmons podcast.

It’s a strategy of patience. Breaking Beal would mean the Suns keep him to start the season. It is during that time that they will have to hope isolating him does the trick. The risk it carries? What if it fails? That would mean the Suns, who are awaiting another postseason berth, might not be able to make that jump for another season.

It’s a good idea to create a sense of alienation for Bradley Beal. But with how the landscape is, it’s best to find a suitable trade acceptable to Beal. The Suns can’t waste another year of Devin Booker’s prime. Moreover, other pieces are also inevitable to move within the franchise. Kevin Durant’s path seems to be set.

The logical path for Kevin Durant

Since the trade deadline, Durant’s name swirled around the market. The Suns though, decided to keep their core together and let Mike Budenholzer take things forward. While it did lead to a few periods of success, they never established consistency. Now it’s understood that Durant will most likely be the piece Phoenix has to move. And several suitors are well-positioned.

A union with Anthony Edwards was a popular idea being floated around. However, the Slim Reaper looks fixated on wanting to join the San Antonio Spurs. According to Bill Simmons, that’s a move that could really turn the tide for the young team.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if KD to the Spurs is done already and they just haven’t announced it…. It just feels this goes back to the Giannis thing. I think they’re just going to trade for KD, and it’ll cost a lot less. They’ll be able to be really competitive and maybe even go a couple rounds in the playoffs, but they’re also going to keep the number two pick and do it that way would be my prediction,” he said.

Durant gives the Spurs something they are lacking. He brings with him the wisdom and experience from winning multiple championships. Chris Paul has helped mature the team tremendously. But even at 36, Durant is still able to be a focal point of an offense. Coupled with a developed Victor Wembanyama, it could be a nightmare pair for any opposition.

But as Simmons said, there’s no news yet. Just rumors that Kevin Durant has selected the Spurs as his next destination. He does seem to be a suitable option for a team that’s very young. A Giannis Antetokounmpo would require them to part ways with their second overall pick. In a draft as deep as this year’s, that’s a very expensive deal. Hence, sticking with Durant for a few years to help advance the young team seems to be the ideal move. But do you think it will happen?