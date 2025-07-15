Draya Michele & Jalen Green Witness Special Moment in Phoenix Amid Private Talk With Devin Booker

Okay, Phoenix, buckle up because the desert just got a whole lot more interesting. We all know the Suns’ offseason was a seismic shift, trading a legend and betting big on youth. But beyond the court, a new family story is unfolding under that blazing Arizona sun. It’s a mix of sweet personal milestones and serious professional ambition, blending in a way that feels uniquely Phoenix right now. Something special is definitely brewing.

The energy around the team is crackling with change. A young guard arrives carrying hope and hefty expectations, alongside his partner navigating motherhood and a high-profile life. They’re planting roots, literally house hunting, while the city watches eagerly. Amidst this whirlwind of new beginnings and basketball buzz, a truly heartwarming moment cut through the noise, reminding everyone what matters most. It set the stage for something bigger on the court.

Draya Michele took to Instagram recently and shared a glimpse into their world that melted hearts. She posted celebratory images and videos marking a huge personal milestone, captioning it simply, “My baby girl @lyghtgreen turned 1 on Mother’s Day … she the sweetest gift ever. 🍯🐝”. Draya and Jalen Green’s daughter, Lyght Green, celebrated her first birthday right on Mother’s Day, May 12th, 2025. It was a beautiful, intimate celebration as the family adjusted to their new desert home life.

This birthday held profound significance beyond just turning one. Draya revealed a poignant layer: her own father passed away on Mother’s Day back in 2021. Lyght’s arrival exactly one year after her birth on Mother’s Day 2024 transformed that date from one of loss into a day overflowing with joy and new life. Since her birth, the couple has carefully shielded Lyght from the public eye, only recently revealing her adorable face and unique name through stylish Burberry photoshoots. It marked a cherished moment of family joy amidst their Phoenix transition.

Celebrating Lyght’s first birthday grounded them during a massive professional shift. Jalen Green, traded from Houston in the Kevin Durant blockbuster, is now central to the Suns’ future. As they settle into Phoenix routines, sharing glimpses of their daughter’s growth, the basketball chapter kicks into high gear with a crucial connection already forming. The personal celebration seamlessly blends into the professional challenge ahead.

Booker’s welcome call sets the tone

Integrating into a new team, especially one undergoing such dramatic change, can be daunting. For Jalen Green, that transition got a major boost from the franchise cornerstone himself. Green revealed a key moment during the Summer League, sharing that Devin Booker didn’t wait for formal introductions. “I saw Book out here and he called me when I was out in Phoenix trying to look for a house,” Green explained. That proactive outreach meant everything, signaling Booker’s immediate investment in their partnership and the team’s new direction.

Reading Booker’s vibe, Green sensed a shared understanding and hunger. “I think from what I read off his vibe, he’s ready to do what we gotta do this year. He understands the situation we’re in right now.” And what is that situation? Massive underdog status. Green pinpointed the external skepticism perfectly, echoing Booker’s own likely feelings: “People don’t expect us to do anything. People don’t expect us to come out the West at all,” seeing parallels to Houston’s surprising surge last season, a clear source of motivation.

The numbers back up the low expectations. Following a 36-46 season and Durant’s departure, DraftKings sets the Suns’ win total at a mere 30.5, pegged near the bottom of the West. Yet, this fuels Green and Booker. Green is excited about their combined offensive firepower: “We’re two people who know how to score the basketball. We’re two people who know how to attract the defense… Me and him both is going to be scoring no matter what the situation is. So it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be exciting.”

Booker cemented his commitment, signing a massive $145 million extension, while Green waived a $6.9 million trade bonus to make the move happen, eager for this fresh start alongside an elite scorer like Booker (25.6 PPG last season).

So, while Draya and Jalen cherish family moments like Lyght’s birthday in their new Phoenix home, the professional foundation is being laid with equal care. Booker’s welcoming call and their shared underdog mentality forge an early bond. With Green (21.0 PPG in Houston) reunited with defensive stalwart Dillon Brooks and motivated to prove doubters wrong, the Suns’ new era begins. With a young family settled and two talented guards ready to light up the desert, expectations be damned. It’s a story just starting to unfold.