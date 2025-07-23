Draya Michele Dismisses Jalen Green’s Michael Jordan Claim for One Obvious Reason

More often than not, Michael Jordan’s stature leads to debate even between best of friends. Was it the GOAT debate? Or how LeBron had no help in comparison to MJ and his Chicago Bulls team? Not for Jalen Green and Draya Michele. For the couple, that was not the case, and yet they didn’t agree. In fact, the answer is Kyrie Irving, which led to all the confusion between the couple during a fun interview.

What happens when you don’t match with your partner’s favorite answer? Well, that’s what Jalen Green and Draya Michele put to the test recently. The couple were first linked in August 2023, and since then have been under intense public scrutiny. Why? Because of the age gap of 17 years and the actress has a son from a previous relationship who is only a year younger than the 23-year-old Green. However, the couple has stayed strong without paying any heed to the naysayers.

They have been on the same page on blocking negativity. But when it comes to answering about the Suns’ guard’s basketball idol, they were on totally different books. During the segment on Whistle’s Home Team, Green asked, “who’s my basketball idol growing up?” Without any hesitation, Michele was quick to say “Kyrie Irving“. But to her surprise, that answer was wrong. The Basketball Wives LA star was furious at not knowing the answer. With her next guess, Draya was not sure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“S— Growing up? Kobe. Michael Jordan.” Amid these two answers, the latter one turned out to be true. But Jalen Green wasn’t going to let his girlfriend off the hook for not knowing his basketball idol. “There we go. Damn. Kyrie as my as my childhood grow up.” What followed after this was comical and gave a glimpse of the couple’s relationship behind the scenes.

AD

“Oh, how could? How were you watching Michael Jordan? He was already done when you was around.” Michele stood her ground in her reasoning in answering Irving. But Green wasn’t going to lose this battle either.

via Imago Jan 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) handles the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

“I’m saying, though, I’m getting totally by obviously, I’m looking up his highlights. What’s going on?” And even though Green explained it, Draya wasn’t impressed with the Michael Jordan answer. “You weren’t looking at that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not knowing her partner’s NBA idol is not the only thing the 40-year-old is dealing with.

Relationship with Jalen Green brings a new challenge for his partner

Recently, Jalen Green became part of the seven-team deal in exchange for forward Kevin Durant earlier this month. Which meant that the Houston Rockets shipped him to the Phoenix Suns. Ever since 2021, the 23-year-old guard has been in H-Town, thus making it the first time for him to play for a different franchise. Along with him, the NBA trade experience was also the first for his girlfriend and their 1-year-old daughter, Lyght Green.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Well this was my first time experiencing a trade,” Draya Michele told The Post. “I just think, you know, as his girlfriend, my main responsibility is to support him wherever we were going.” Despite the trolls who question her motives for dating a younger guy, the actress knows her responsibilities, and supporting Jalen Green is her priority number 1.

“I always make the jokes with him and tell him, ‘I don’t care what city you’re in, we could go to hell and play for the hell… and I’ll go with you, as long as I have a good SPF.” Well, in Phoenix, that higher SPF sunscreen will come in handy as the couple is currently house hunting. Hopefully, they know each other’s choices by now to avoid any Idol Debate-like scenario.