Draya Michele Makes Bold Promise to Phoenix Amid Shocking Jalen Green to Lakers Trade Proposal

There are love stories, and then there are NBA love stories. The ones that play out courtside, through tunnel walks, on Instagram stories, and sometimes, smack in the middle of a blockbuster trade. If you’ve been anywhere near a phone screen this past week, chances are, you’ve caught wind of a certain couple packing their bags for the Valley of the Sun. But it’s not just the move that’s catching eyes. It’s what was promised, subtly but boldly, right after.

See, the NBA never really sleeps, and neither do the rumors. Players move, cities change, narratives explode, and just when fans begin processing one major shift, another bombshell rattles the league. Amid all the madness of Kevin Durant’s exit from Phoenix, a new name rolled into town, a name carrying not just points per game but family, buzz, and a girlfriend with a sharp message of intent. And the city’s already listening.

@drayamichele took to Instagram with what looked like your typical welcome post. But this one hit different. Her story showed a snack-filled basket with a card that read “Jalen” in front, with the caption: “Thank you to the @suns for the warm welcome and amazing hospitality this week. We look forward to getting to know the city better ❤️”. Short, sweet, but if you’re paying attention, kinda huge.

That ‘we’ wasn’t just cute grammar. It was a declaration. Draya Michele wasn’t just touring a city. She was planting a flag. In a city rocked by exits and rebuild talk, she all but promised Phoenix that she and Jalen Green were here to build something real. And for a fanbase still blinking from losing KD, that kind of energy hits deep.

And right when Phoenix fans thought they could catch their breath, enter the Lakers. Because of course, right? On an episode of The Kevin O’Connor Show featuring The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Connor casually floated one of the wildest multi-team trade ideas in recent memory.

“LeBron and Bronny to Golden State, Jimmy Butler to Phoenix, KD to Houston, and Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to the Lakers,” he said, half-joking, half-pitching the next summer blockbuster. It was trade machine madness, sure, but he didn’t sound entirely unserious. He even admitted, “It makes some sense.” Add in O’Connor’s signature “hmmmmm” tweet before the video, and suddenly Draya’s Phoenix story was being met with a tidal wave of “what ifs.”

And yet, for now, Green is still expected to be a Sun. The deal sending him to Phoenix in exchange for KD was agreed upon June 22 but won’t go through officially until July 6. And according to league insiders, the Suns have no interest in flipping him again.

Jalen Green is 23, coming off a 21 point-per-game season, and now has a legit shot to lead with Devin Booker in the backcourt. The KD-for-Green swap was more than just a cap maneuver. It was Phoenix picking a timeline. Sure, Green’s shooting splits (42.3 percent from the field) leave room for growth, but the potential is undeniable. And pairing him with Booker? That’s a spicy duo. As for Draya, she’s not just watching from the sidelines. Her post tells us she’s already choosing the city, the colors, the ride. Whether that ride involves more surprise twists is anyone’s guess, but one thing’s clear. She and Jalen aren’t treating Phoenix like a pit stop.

And that matters. Because trades aren’t just basketball. They’re families. They’re relocations, new schools, new routines. That welcome basket? That’s the Suns saying, we want you here. And Draya answering, we’re staying. Even if O’Connor’s trade-splosion was just hot mic fantasy, it lit up the kind of speculation that keeps NBA Twitter on fire. But for now, it looks like Phoenix is the place, and Jalen Green is the guy. And with Draya making promises and the Suns making moves, fans might just be in for a ride worth watching.

Suns Stake Their Future on Green

The moment KD left, it became clear Phoenix wasn’t tiptoeing around change. This was a full reset. The Durant trade, sending him to Houston for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and a bundle of picks, was less about getting even and more about getting younger. Green may not be the finished product, but he’s flashy, athletic, and just beginning to scratch his ceiling. The Suns aren’t just betting on him. They’re building around him.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts after a made basket against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

And here’s the twist. Some expected Green to be rerouted the minute the trade became official. But Phoenix isn’t flinching. League reports insist there are no plans to trade Green. He’s expected to play alongside Booker, even with Bradley Beal still on the roster. Now, how that three-guard setup plays out on the court is anyone’s guess, but off the court? Phoenix is already winning hearts. That welcome basket wasn’t a coincidence. It was an organizational pivot toward culture and connection. Something new. Something personal.

Meanwhile, the Lakers lurking in trade chatter isn’t anything new. They’ve been tied to nearly every young star under the sun this offseason. But even if they wanted Green, it’s not their move to make anymore. Not unless Phoenix caves, which they haven’t shown any signs of doing. And if Draya’s post was any hint, she’d probably lead the resistance herself.

So here we are. KD gone. Jalen Green in. Draya’s all in. The Suns have picked their path. Now it’s time to see where it leads.