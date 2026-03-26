Draymond Green Addresses Stephen Curry Risk as Warriors Face Shutdown Demands

The hopes that Steve Kerr sparked at the start of the Warriors’ road trip are dwindling. He indicated that Stephen Curry was ramping up his workouts to possibly return during the road trip. That was not the case, however. It fell on reality check extraordinaire, Draymond Green to sound a note of caution about his teammate’s impending return. It’s especially poignant when the Warriors are doing everything to stay in play-in contention right after losing Moses Moody in a devastating fashion.

After Jimmy Butler, it was Moses Moody who suffered a season-ending injury in the most brutal sight in Dallas. The Warriors returned home to host the Brooklyn Nets. The date Steph Curry had to be re-evaluated had passed but there was no confirmation on when he’d return. It’s left a fanbase in tatters between shutting down the season and urging Curry to return.

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A very sombre Draymond Green, who’s now seeing three teammates get hurt since January, pushed back on the idea of a forced shut down. After the Warriors’ narrow 109-106 win over the Nets, Green, however, emphasized the agency of a player who has spent months in rehabilitation with a single-minded goal to return for the play-ins.

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“It’s a slippery slope telling a guy who loves basketball ‘you can’t come back and play basketball’ when they feel like they’re healthy enough,” Green remarked.

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Curry has shown an inclination to return. He’s now missed 22 games and counting. Some weeks ago, Green also revealed a text message from Steph confirming his eagerness to return. While acknowledging the team’s cautious approach, Green was firm that Curry’s work deserves a meaningful conclusion. “If there’s an inkling of a doubt with his knee, no, I don’t [think he should play]. But if he’s healthy and he can play, absolutely…”

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He further added, “You put the work in to give yourself the chance to have a great season, to get into the postseason, and flourish on that stage. You don’t know how many opportunities you get.”

Green held on to a shred of optimism despite the injury curse and is not throwing in the towel yet. But his comments indicate the sentiments of a veteran core, including himself, Curry, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jimmy Butler, at the cusp of a dynasty that might be in its twilight phase.

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Stephen Curry, Draymond Green can’t wait till next year

Stephen Curry has been sidelined since January 30, 2026, with a stubborn case of patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as “runner’s knee” and bone bruising. He traveled with the team and practiced in all the arenas they visited, including Boston and Dallas. However, the plans for him to return during the road trip didn’t pan out.

Kerr shut down the impatience in a simple statement. “Steph will play when he’s healthy. It’s as simple as that.”

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Despite echoing Steve Kerr’s sentiments on refusing to end the season, Draymond Green indirectly appealed to trust the Warriors’ cautious approach. He expressed that while everyone wants to “throw the cape on and come save the day,” the organization cannot afford to gamble with 38-year-old Curry’s future.

“You can always kick the can down the road and say man we’ll get back at it, but that don’t always work like that,” Dray added.

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Green referenced the Warriors’ old approach to preserve their veteran core for a late-season surge. But in the 2024-25 season, that plan failed with Curry’s injury during the playoffs. Green’s comments serve as a warning that the Dubs can’t afford to be passive, give up this season, and hope to do better in the next when injuries can happen regardless.

Now in the 10th seed, the Warriors have very little room for error to compete in the play-in tournament. His words serve as a reality check for a fan base desperate to see the all-time 3-point leader back on the floor as the regular season winds down.