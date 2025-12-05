Draymond Green Admits Hiding an Injury Amid Warriors’ Mounting Health Issues

Draymond Green couldn’t fool anyone after what happened today. The Warriors played against the Philadelphia 76ers in a very unpredictable game. Without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the first half went poorly. Green left before halftime, and the next time he was spotted was in a boot. His prognosis wasn’t very positive either. The night before the game, the Bay Area’s floor general had just revealed how injuries affect him mentally.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder stands near unbeaten at 21-1, everyone’s talking about the feat that only the Warriors have accomplished in the 2015-16 season. They won 73 games that year. Green, of course, had to talk about it. And reveal a lesser-known detail about that season.

He said yesterday on The Draymond Green Show, “When we were going through for 73 wins, I got cracked.”

Like, literally in the head. He tangled with Joe Ingles in a game against the Utah Jazz. He was “1,000% concussed.” But the Dubs had only a handful of games left in the regular season, and no way was a young and feisty Green about to miss a single one.

So he did something against the league’s concussion protocols. He didn’t report it. Desperate to finish the season, he tried to shake it off at home. Unfortunately, his old home was not very concussion recovery-friendly.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 10, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) after an offensive foul against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter at Oracle Arena.

“I was living in Berkeley Hills at that time. It was really windy to get up like to the house; like the streets were really windy and winding here and winding there and winding. And I was so lightheaded going up for a few days, but I wouldn’t tell anybody.”

Of course, the biggest question would be, why take such a risk?

“I’m going to miss at least a week,” Green said of his decision. He didn’t want to miss a single game until the last day of the regular season. So he hid his condition with a lot of difficulty. He had the symptoms for a few days, but eventually recovered.

Green even defended the training staff by clarifying that he kept them in the dark about it. He was that desperate. But within hours of his revelation on the podcast, he was in a position where he couldn’t keep secrets from the staff anymore.

Draymond Green hasn’t changed since the 73-9 season

Earlier, when he was asked about the 73-game season, Draymond Green had a candid response.

“Took a few years off my life,” the veteran said.

This is precisely why he said it.

He’s hardly changed. Green’s played through a nagging injury in his right foot this season. Tonight against the 76ers, Dominick Barlow landed on his foot, and it aggravated the Warriors star’s injury. He left before halftime when the Warriors were nearly 20 points in deficit. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The team was already down Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. The Warriors barely recovered in the final quarter but lost 99-98.

Green would leave the arena in a walking boot. That’s never a good sign. Yet he told reporters that he intends to play through it.

While Curry is expected to miss the rest of the Warriors’ road trip and Butler is still dealing with knee issues, the Warriors will need at least Green to hold the fort. He’s also away from home while his wife, Hazel, could give birth any day now. But you can only hope his old headstrong ways don’t cost him more than a couple of games.