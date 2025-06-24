Draymond Green Admits Not Knowing About Stephen Curry’s Psychological Condition After Emotional Confession

Maybe in a parallel universe, Stephen Curry doesn’t play for the Golden State Warriors. Maybe he’s not even a basketball player, let alone a legend. Yet from Jupiter’s view of this tiny blue dot, he etches his greatness into history. Sure, the world sees the jaw-dropping threes and the MVP chants. But beyond the limelight, struggles still trail him—quiet, constant, and unseen. Even Draymond Green doesn’t catch them all. Behind every smile, Curry hides battles only the stars might understand.

Earlier in June, Steph Curry pulled the curtain back with CNBC’s Alex Sherman, revealing his dance with self-doubt. Even after 16 years, the legend admitted, “Yeah, like it’s an idea of are you doing everything you can to take care of people that are relying on you? You are fulfilling your full potential in all the different areas that I’ve set out to do. Those are daily commitments and daily thoughts.” Goosebumps, right?

Surprisingly, Draymond Green wasn’t aware that his teammate of 13 years faced such a dilemma. While talking on The Pivot Podcast, host Ryan Clark asked the 35-year-old forward the most crucial question. Steph opened up about impostor syndrome. Draymond, once doubted too, reflected on his journey. So, how did two overlooked stars battle doubt and still rewrite destiny together, ring by ring?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“When I saw Steph say that, I was like, ‘Damn.’ I know Steph really well. We’ve spent 13 years together. I’ve probably spent more time with Steph over the last 13 years than anybody in my life,” Draymond Green shared. “At home, we’re together. Practice, gym, game—that thing, this thing—on the road, we’re together. At home, I’m with my family. On the road, I ain’t—I’m always with him.” This should imply that Green knew about Steph’s struggles, right? But no, that’s not how things turned out to be. “I didn’t really know that.”

AD

via Imago Feb 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

He added, “But when he said it, I was like, ‘Ah, makes sense.’ Because I, too, feel like that at times. But I’m also not Steph Curry. So I’m like, ‘Oh dang, him too?'” Draymond confessed. “The doubt for both of us—it’s what our journey is built on. Klay too. Wasn’t highly ranked coming out of high school. We all were, in a sense, overlooked. The doubt is actually what did this for us. You didn’t see it coming. You doubted all of us.”

Do you know what Curry’s 2008 NBA draft profile reads? Here you go: “Weakness: Far below NBA standard in regard to explosivenes and athleticism … At 6-2, he’s extremely small for the NBA shooting guard position, and it will likely keep him from being much of a defender at the next level.” This statement was followed by “not a natural point guard.” Indeed, he rewrote his destiny. Similarly, Draymond Green, selected as the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 draft, was initially viewed as a questionable choice for the Warriors. Nevertheless, with four championship rings to their name, it’s impossible to deny that these stars completely transformed the trajectory of the game.

“Our foundation is actually built on: I’m covering his weakness here. He’s covering my weakness there. He’s going to cover his weakness there. It’s all because of the doubt. We bonded around that and used everything we had together to lift this thing up,” that’s what Draymond believes in.

Looking back, it’s wild to think Draymond Green—Curry’s basketball soulmate—had no clue. Thirteen years of sweat, grit, and glory, yet this one truth slipped through the cracks. But maybe that’s the thing about inner battles. They whisper, not scream. Consequently, with Curry’s confession echoing loudly, Green’s raw admission lands harder than any on-court moment ever could.

Draymond Green gets candid about the doubt that built the Golden State Warriors

“When I look back on the journey, it all started at the same place for all of us. Although different—very different—right? They sons of NBA players. I’m sagging on with s—. But yet, all doubted.” Draymond Green set the tone with raw honesty. He marveled at how doubt became their launchpad: “That’s what brought us together and lifted us up and created this thing that I still can’t believe.” Four rings feel like an unrealistic dream for so many players out there, but not for the Warriors. They own that feat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“But it is built on the doubt. We banded around each other on the doubt. That’s one of the most beautiful parts about our journey. It’s also what makes it what it is; it’s the reason we have such a fondness for each other. It’s the reason we’ll go to hell and back.” Even through criticism like, “Yo, I don’t know how Steph deals with him,” Draymond shrugged it off: “You’ll never understand why. You’ll never know everything we went through. The conversations we have. The things we go through. You’ll never know.”

via Imago Oct 11, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, from left, guard Stephen Curry and forward Draymond Green share a laugh before taking on the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

As a result of being overlooked, their chemistry was forged in fire. “There is no one of us without the other one.” He added, “You can say, ‘Oh man, there’s no Draymond without Steph.’ There’s no Steph without Draymond. There’s no Klay without Steph.” And the mic-drop? “I really don’t give a s— what anybody else think.” Moreover, when has Draymond Green ever truly cared about anyone’s opinions on him? He keeps things real and unfazed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some legacies don’t emerge from stats—they grow from heart, hurt, and everything in between. From the beginning, Stephen Curry and Draymond didn’t just play; they lived the game. They doubted, stumbled, rose, and kept believing. Through the chaos, they chose each other. In the silence, they understood. Ultimately, that’s the magic—real greatness doesn’t just happen. They built it. They felt it. And they made the world feel it, too.