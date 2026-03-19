Draymond Green Admits Warriors’ Slippage “Sucks”, Urges Team to Build “Habits” Ahead of Stephen Curry’s Return

With their playoff chances slipping away, the Golden State Warriors are struggling badly, and Draymond Green’s leadership is under intense scrutiny in the absence of Stephen Curry. But the 14-year NBA veteran hasn’t inspired the team, as they have suffered six losses in their past seven games. The recent loss to the Celtics puts the Dub Nation’s postseason plans in jeopardy.

A reporter reminded Draymond Green that they had slipped to the 10th seed today. “Did we? That sucks.” He spoke to the media after the Warriors fell to the Boston Celtics, 120-99, and explained what habits the team should focus on now till the end of the regular season.

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“Just got to create good habits,” said Green. “As long as you create good habits, all works out. You ain’t creating good habits, ain’t going to be you can’t flip a switch in this league. So, create good habits, and you compete at a high level.”

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Even head coach Steve Kerr stated this during his media interaction. “We’ve got to build better habits—you know, boxing out, taking care of the ball in transition, being more efficient in transition, that sort of thing.”

Both Dray and Kerr emphasized being a better defensive team. And the stats back them up. For the season, the Warriors remained a mid-tier team on defense with a rating of 113.5. But for the last 15 games, there has been a vast drop. With a 118.1 defensive rating, only 8 other teams have a worse record than them.

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Imago Jan 30, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after the Warriors committed a turnover against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

With constant losses, the Warriors have fallen to 10th in the standings, a half-game behind the Portland Trail Blazers. The drop is also due to the team being without its star player, Stephen Curry. The Warriors were 27-22 on the night when Curry had to be subbed out of a loss against Detroit because of his troublesome right knee. They’ve gone 6-13 since.

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So, the focus is on building team habits that can sustain some momentum when their superstar returns.

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Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s return

In just two weeks, everything flipped for Dub Nation. First, Jimmy Butler went down with an ACL injury. Then Stephen Curry was ruled out with a runner’s knee. Without their two stars, the Warriors have struggled, even dropping games to teams like the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls, who sit near the bottom of their conferences. But it’s not all bad news.

Just a few days ago, Curry wasn’t doing any on-court work. Now, he’s back and taking part in more physical, contact-heavy drills.

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“I guess we’ll have an update… Because I know that’s the next question. Next update Saturday. But yeah, it’s great to have him on the trip,” said Kerr.

Even ESPN had reported earlier today that the swelling in Stephen Curry’s knee has lowered significantly. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection to help accelerate his healing. The earliest he could likely return is on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.

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With the team looking to protect the ball better, who better than Chef Curry? His return would provide the Warriors with the momentum needed for the playoffs, even if they are in a play-in spot.