Draymond Green and Warriors Must “Compromise” Over $27.7M Decision, Per Insider

The Golden State Warriors can finally breathe easy with Steve Kerr set to return next season. Sure, they settled the coaching situation. However, there is plenty the front office has yet to do. They still have a roster to reshape. And somewhere in those tough conversations, Draymond Green’s next step becomes impossible to ignore.

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Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. made it clear last week. “The ball is in his court in terms of returning,” he said last Friday during the annual end-of-the-season news conference at Chase Center. “I think we’ve had discussions where we want him to finish his career as a Warrior. He kind of feels the same way. I would expect him to be back, but it’s his call on that.”

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As you can guess, the decision now rests with Draymond. He can activate his $27.7 million player option for the 2026-2027 season, which would immediately settle the situation. According to insider Tim Kawakami, the Warriors are quietly trying to untangle a major financial puzzle around Draymond Green.

His player option gives him complete control, yet Golden State hopes to bring that figure down. The reason is simple. Crossing below the luxury tax line would hand the franchise far more flexibility to reshape the roster around Stephen Curry’s fading championship window.

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Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green gestures the crowd after being ejected against the Phoenix Suns during the closing seconds of the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images.

At the same time, Draymond Green reportedly likes the idea of skipping the option altogether and locking in a longer stay with the Warriors. However, the market outside Golden State may not explode for the four time champion. Teams with cap space will likely stay cautious, while contenders may offer Draymond Green the $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception instead.

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Meanwhile, the Warriors may already be sitting on the table for Draymond Green with a clean middle ground. The veteran forward could decline his player option and return on a fresh two-year deal worth roughly $18 to $20 million annually. That setup would hand Draymond more guaranteed money overall. Meanwhile, the Dubs trim their cap hit and gain breathing room to reshape the roster around Curry and Steve Kerr’s timeline.

On the other hand, the basketball side of this equation feels even more fascinating. The Warriors still do not have anyone capable of replacing the 36-year-old’s defensive chaos and versatility, especially with Butler and Moses Moody unavailable. Somebody still has to wrestle with elite forwards and bruising centers every night. Realistically, that burden lands on Draymond again, and the Golden State Warriors seem perfectly fine with that reality.

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Draymond Green holds major keys this offseason

Well, no decision hanging over the Warriors feels bigger than Draymond Green’s. If he declines his option before June 29, and enters unrestricted free agency. In that case, the Warriors gain valuable cap flexibility while Green finally tests the open market after 14 NBA seasons with one franchise. Still, league insiders believe that path remains unlikely. The Warriors have stood beside Green through every chaotic chapter of his career.

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It’s largely because he helped deliver the dynasty years. Every previous contract crossroads has ended the same way, with both sides choosing each other again. And even though Mike Dunleavy said the ball’s in his veteran forward’s court, it’s simply not. Draymond controls one clear path here. He can decline his option and search for a new team on his own terms. Beyond that, the Warriors still hold plenty of influence over what comes next.

Even if Green picks up the deal, his spot on the 2026-2027 roster would not become automatic, although that contract could complicate trade talks. Meanwhile, a fresh agreement with Golden State would likely depend on the same trust and compromise both sides have leaned on for years. At 36, Draymond Green still anchors the Warriors. Yet, years of physical battles have clearly chipped away at the explosive version that once terrified the league. Even Green recognizes it, and Golden State sees it too.

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Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts alongside head coach Steve Kerr against the Phoenix Suns during the second half in the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tension quietly surfaced before the trade deadline when the Warriors explored deals involving his name, likely sending him to the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo during the February trade window. Reports say that Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry already knew the situation. No move happened, but the message lingered. Around the NBA, front offices and players now view Draymond Green far differently than they did during the dynasty years.

Yet, somewhere in between future uncertainty and fading performance, Draymond Green stands as a crucial key for the Warriors this offseason. If he declines his option and signs a cheaper multi-year extension, the Warriors would likely keep him off the trade block entirely. He could recover some of that lost money in 2027-2028. And that would give the front office some breathing space. And knowing Green’s loyalty towards the team, he might even be ready to sacrifice his pocket. Who knows?