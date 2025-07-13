Draymond Green and NBA World Hyped as Klay Thompson Makes Megan Thee Stallion Relationship Official

Imagine this. You’ve just wrapped up a 13-year run with one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. You’ve switched jerseys, swapped coasts, and now find yourself in Dallas. And after all the contract drama, media chatter, and goodbyes to Golden State, what’s the next move for Klay Thompson? A quiet vacation, right? Not exactly. The four-time champ is currently unwinding in the Bahamas, but it’s not the beach or the beer that has fans zooming in—it’s who he’s with.

Now, this isn’t Klay’s first time in the spotlight for his love life. As reported by Sports Illustrated, he was in a quiet but steady relationship with R&B singer Coco Jones from 2021 to 2023. And talk about plot twists—Coco just got engaged this week to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, who proposed during their romantic getaway. Before Jones, Klay was reportedly dating actress Laura Harrier, best known for her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. That relationship ran from 2018 to 2020, and yes, it also made headlines. Klay’s no stranger to being linked with powerful women—and he’s always kept things low-key, until now.

Klay’s vacation post started off innocently enough. The first image? Him standing casually at the corner of “University Drive” and “Mychal Thompson Boulevard”—a road named after his father, the Lakers legend. But then came the moment that had everyone talking. In the second photo, Klay appeared to be embracing a woman whose back was turned to the camera, her hair and nails matching exactly with the ones Megan showed off in her own post a day earlier. Then came another shot—him holding hands with that same woman. No captions identifying her. But the clues? Too clear to ignore. And his caption? “Sweet Bells son 🌴 🥥.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson)

The internet didn’t take long to connect the dots. Megan Thee Stallion had shared her own carousel of photos just a day earlier—one of which showed Klay, or at least someone with his exact build and beard, reclining in the background. Fans ran wild. Then, as if to say “yup, you guessed it,” Klay Thompson followed up with the soft-launch-to-full-launch post. TMZ confirmed it: the pair are officially dating. Sources say they’re enjoying a quiet vacation together, and while neither has publicly spoken about the relationship, their posts say more than enough. It’s official, even if it’s unofficial.

And of course, Megan herself is no stranger to NBA connections. In September 2024, she was linked to forward Torrey Craig after the two appeared in a TikTok couple’s challenge. The video was later deleted, but it had already sparked rumors. According to TMZ, that brief romance ended in April. Megan—Houston-born and proud—is now dating a Dallas Mavericks star. Which means… don’t be surprised if she starts popping up courtside next season!

NBA stars react to Klay Thompson’s relationship update

Draymond Green’s reaction was everything you’d expect from someone who’s been in the trenches with Klay Thompson for over a decade. “Killa!” he commented. We assume that this might not be a surprise for Dray because the bond they share is really special. On his podcast, he had revealed that Klay had given him and Steph Curry a heads-up a full week before he got traded from the Warriors. That’s the kind of trust you build when you win four championships together, suffer injuries side by side, and help turn a struggling franchise into a dynasty. “Those bonds will last forever. We are linked and connected together forever,” Dray said.

Dwight Howard’s response? Just pure fire. Literally: “🔥🔥🔥.” But the wild part is, while Dwight’s out here cheering Klay, his own love life just took a halt. His ex-wife Amy Luciani confirmed last week that the two have split. After Tasha K broke the story, calling it a “Lavender Marriage,” Amy herself told The Shade Room, “Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public. Still wrapping my head around a lot.” So yeah, maybe that reaction was part hype, part heartbreak.

Now Derek Lively II might be new to the league, but his emoji reaction—“😮🫡”—was so Gen Z and so on point. The shock. The salute. The respectful nod to a vet flexing on the timeline. But here’s the fun part: Lively and Klay are now officially teammates on the Dallas Mavericks. Drafted 12th overall in 2023 and traded to Dallas that same night. Now he gets a front-row seat to whatever comes next—for both Klay and Megan. That salute might just turn into a TikTok dance or some inside joke we hear about in a Mavs postgame interview.

Then there was Bennedict Mathurin, who simply wrote: “Great shooting form.” And that’s not just a cheeky comment, it actually ties into their real-life connection. In 2023, a video went viral of Mathurin and Klay working out together, going one-on-one, refining their moves, and getting buckets. It was shared by Swish Cultures and reposted by the NBA. These two had only faced off once before that, in a December 2022 game where the Pacers beat the Warriors and Mathurin dropped 14. So when he’s complimenting the form, he knows firsthand.

And finally, Matt Barnes came through with the simplest but maybe most meaningful nod of them all: “👑 Klay.” Barnes had two stints with Golden State Warriors and won his only NBA championship with Klay in 2017. He’s always been vocal about how much he respects Klay’s game and mindset. In 2023, when Curry was sidelined, Barnes said on All The Smoke, “Klay has always been great when as far as just knowing his role and fitting in… That’s why I haven’t given up on this Warriors team.” So this moment? Seeing Klay step into his post-Warriors era and go public with Megan? Yeah, Barnes gave him the crown.