Draymond Green Announces LeBron James Team-Up Wish Amid Warriors Plan to Trade Star

That moment in Paris: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant sharing a moment after beating Serbia belongs in a museum. Imagine being a part of that. That is how Draymond Green felt about missing out on the competition, attributed to his troubled NBA campaign. He wanted to share the floor with the only person he hasn’t – the Akron Hammer.

That’s still something he wonders about. In a candid interview with the New York Post, Green discussed how his relationship with James has grown closer over the years. And one thing he truly wants is to get a first-hand experience of having the four-time MVP as his teammate.

“I think him and Steph shared the want to take the court together, and they got the opportunity to do that in the Olympics in Paris. I’ve always wanted the opportunity. Just to experience it, to see how he thinks, to see, all right, what I could do to help him and his thinking. Or what can I learn and pick up about what he’s thinking,” the Warriors forward told the New York Post.

Imago Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) talks with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

That almost happened a few seasons ago. Green saw an opportunity, and through Rich Paul tried to persuade LeBron James to join the Warriors. However, at that time, the 22-time All-Star didn’t have any interest in leaving LA. And now, both of their futures appear to be uncertain.

LeBron James is entering the final year of his contract with the Lakers, making him an unrestricted free agent. That’s why Draymond Green doesn’t think his wish will ever come true. But as of right now, it’s his time with the Golden State Warriors that’s gaining exposure. The franchise might be inclined to break the dynasty duo of him and Stephen Curry to make a tempting addition.

Draymond Green linked to Bucks amidst Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks

The Warriors are among the teams that pounced when Shams Charania announced the Bucks’ openness to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo. They have been ‘aggressive’ in their approach. But here’s the thing. To get a player like the Greek Freak means replacing one of the core pieces of the puzzle.

Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending ACL injury, making him a popular trade chip. But internally, Mike Dunleavy Jr. has said he doesn’t see trading the former Miami Heat forward. That leaves the Warriors with just one alternative to get Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“To that point, league sources say Green and his camp are well aware that the prospect of him being sent to Milwaukee is very real. As our Nick Friedell reported on Monday, Jimmy Butler has been given strong indications that the Warriors plan to ‘stick by him as he begins a year-long rehab’ from his recently torn ACL. And if Butler isn’t in the proposed deal — based on the economics and league rules — then Green is,” The Athletic reported.

It will likely be a package of Jonathan Kuminga and Green. The Warriors have long wanted to part ways with JK since he requested a trade last month. Their four-time NBA championship-winning forward covers the overheads to match Antetokounmpo’s lofty $54 million salary.

It would mark the end of a 14-year stint with the Warriors. But with intentions to remain competitive with Stephen Curry, the team appears open to making a major sacrifice.