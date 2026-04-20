Draymond Green Believes Steve Kerr Done With Warriors: “That Was It”

Twelve years summed up into one moment at the PHX Arena on Friday. Steve Kerr brought Draymond Green and Stephen Curry in a huddle. Placed his arms on their shoulders and said, “I don’t know what’s gonna happen next, but I love you guys to death.” No one knows what the future holds for this trio, because that game against the Phoenix Suns might have been the last for the Golden State Warriors’ head coach.

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Now, Draymond shared his true feelings while speaking on his podcast. “I hope he’s our coach next year. I also hope I’m on this team next year. We also don’t know that, which we’ll get into. But I don’t know, man. It felt like that was it. It really felt like that was it,” the 36-year-old veteran forward said. “Is it? I don’t know. Like I said, I hope not. But for some reason, it just felt like that was it. And man, if it was, what a run it’s been.”

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Draymond Green debuted in 2012 as the 35th pick. He spent two seasons without Coach Kerr’s leadership. Then the run began, the one wrapped in glory, trophies, and the rise of a dynasty every NBA team desires to achieve. Twelve seasons, 6 NBA Finals, 4 championships, and an unreal 73-9 season in 2015-16.

“So lucky to have had, for 12 years, Steve as my coach. All the things that, like it’s no mistake that the same people in the NBA win over and over again. It’s no mistake that Steve Kerr has won the way he’s won. This guy knows so much about winning,” Draymond Green stated. “He taught me so much, little nuances and different things about winning, that I’ve been a winner my whole life. But he taught me so many things about winning that quickly showed me it’s not a mistake.”

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According to Green, success in basketball ultimately comes down to results, not perception or personality. He argues that regardless of criticism or style, a coach’s true value lies in consistently winning games. Traits like being likable or strict are secondary.

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What matters most is understanding how to secure victories, because in the end, a team is judged purely on its record of wins and losses. Speaking of records, Kerr has a record of 604-353 with the Warriors in his coaching career. At the same time, he has a record of 104-48 in the playoffs.

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So, Draymond Green doubles down on the 60-year-old’s contribution in his career. “Steve Kerr is a winner. The things that he taught me about winning, I’ll forever be grateful,” he said. “There’s a know-how that comes with winning, and Steve just knows how. He taught us too and gave us the ability to know how to do it. So, man, I hope it’s not the end.”

As much as Draymond Green hopes that it’s not the end for Steve Kerr, no one knows what’s about to happen this offseason. Reports say that the Golden State Warriors‘ front office is going to do something transformational this summer, and it will begin with deciding Kerr’s future.

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Steve Kerr’s uncertain future

According to Ramona Shelbourne and Anthony Slater, the 60-year-old coach has set a tight one-to-two-week window, syncing perfectly with the front office’s sense of urgency. Meanwhile, leadership is trying to strike a balance, giving Steve Kerr breathing room while the clock ticks loudly. However, bigger decisions loom. Roster tweaks and strategic calls are waiting in line, and until this coaching call is settled, everything else remains on edge.

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If the Warriors’ head coach stays, expect quiet but sharp changes. First, the coaching staff could be reshuffled. Then, the system may evolve, adding layers and unpredictability on offense. Moreover, possession control becomes the obsession because that’s the modern NBA currency. Internally, there’s unease too. The reliance on three-point variance has raised eyebrows, so a recalibration could be on the table.

Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with forward Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr against the Phoenix Suns during the closing seconds of the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, if Steve walks away, the search expands fast. The front office may even scan college benches. Still, pairing a rookie coach with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler carries risk, especially as the title window tightens. Consequently, this decision could trigger something bigger, hinting at a deeper organizational reset.

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Everything now hinges on Steve Kerr, and Draymond Green made that clear. He sees the end, but still holds on. Their bond runs deep, built on years of winning and trust. Meanwhile, the Warriors wait. If Kerr stays, change follows. But if he leaves, uncertainty grows. Either way, a defining shift is coming.