Draymond Green Berates Knicks for Letting Spurs Influence Referees After Loss at MSG

The NBA Finals returned to New York for the first time in 27 years, and it was a nail-biting fixture. The San Antonio Spurs took a 115-111 win to make the series 2-1. However, that did not come without referees once again being called out for their in-game decisions. Mike Brown spoke openly in his press conference about how the game was called, but the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green had something to say about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The referees usually side with the more aggressive team,” Green asserted. “Victor Wembanyama started the game, three of their first four possessions, he had dunks. All series long, when Victor Wembanyama has rolled, it’s been like bumper cars. He’s getting tagged right here. He gets another tag. Now he gets five or six lobs today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I blame the Knicks for that,” he added. “If you’re aggressive, if you’re not letting him roll to the rim, then they’re not penetrating and get to the basket and they’re not getting more foul calls.”

It was definitely a much-better performance from the Spurs today as they had big performances from Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. The Spurs had 44 points inside the paint, although the Knicks had 46; it just seemed like they could not get the efficiency right.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, what the Spurs did right on the night was use Wemby close to the basket. He scored 22 of his 32 points at the rim. He went 7-9 from there and even shot nine free throws. To Green’s point, it was this aggressiveness rolling to the rim that brought the Spurs joy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest talking points came from the foul-shot numbers. San Antonio attempted 24 free throws in the second half compared to just eight for the Knicks. Knicks coach Mike Brown expressed his frustration, stating that he did not expect to see this in the NBA Finals

The most viral officiating controversy involved Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson. There was a sequence in which Wembanyama appeared to make significant contact with Brunson during a physical play. Officials did not call a foul, leading many Knicks fans to argue it should have been ruled a flagrant foul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another incident that was highlighted came in the first quarter. Josh Hart drove to the rim and made a basket, but Luke Kornet, who came to get the ball to inbound it, seemed to bulldoze the veteran to the ground. Hart stood up and shoved Kornet, but a technical was assessed against him, while the Spurs player was not punished.

Game 3 did not happen in a vacuum. Many Knicks fans entered the game already upset about officiating earlier in the series. Jalen Brunson was visibly frustrated right after Game 1. He even walked over towards Scott Foster right after the final buzzer. In Game 2, the NBA later rescinded a technical foul assessed to Mitchell Robinson after league review, which further fueled claims that officiating had been problematic throughout the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Wembanyama delivered his best performance of the NBA Finals in Game 3, responding emphatically after criticism surrounding his late turnover and missed game-winner in Game 2. The Spurs needed a win to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole, and Wemby was the driving force behind their victory at a security-tight Madison Square Garden.

As of now, there has been no widely reported NBA admission that officiating errors directly altered the outcome of Game 3. The league’s Last Two Minute Report process will likely receive close scrutiny because of the controversy, especially regarding the Wembanyama-Brunson incident and other late-game plays.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Next for Both the Knicks Heading Into Game 4?

The Knicks are still in control of the series, but Game 3 exposed a few pressure points they must correct before Game 4. In Game 3, New York once again leaned heavily on Jalen Brunson, as the Spurs did a better job limiting consistent scoring from the supporting cast like Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Imago Mar 3, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after getting poked in the eye during a collision with a Toronto Raptors player during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Aside from Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, no one seemed to have a good night for the Knicks. KAT, who has been monumental in the playoffs, only scored 11 points, shooting 40% from the field. His work on Wembanyama has been praised, but on Tuesday night, it felt like the Frenchman had figured out what needed to be done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their offense seemed to be moving like a smooth functioning machine in their 13-game winning streak, but it wasn’t quite there for Game 3. The team will have to work on ball movement to reduce isolation pressure on Brunson, as unlocking Towns in pick-and-pop situations and increasing perimeter production from Bridges and OG Anunoby is what has helped them significantly so far.

The Spurs certainly brought the physicality to Game 3. The Knicks certainly can match that with the players they have on their roster. If they want to have any chance of winning Game 4 at MSG, Brunson and his teammates will have to focus more on their game rather than depending on calls, which have mostly gone against them this series.