Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Heated Steve Kerr Moment Leading to Exit From Warriors-Magic

ByCaroline John

Dec 23, 2025 | 1:26 AM EST

Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Heated Steve Kerr Moment Leading to Exit From Warriors-Magic

ByCaroline John

Dec 23, 2025 | 1:26 AM EST

Call it awkward, dramatic, or common, but tempers flared when the Golden State Warriors hosted the Orlando Magic. And no, it wasn’t between both teams. The tensions were concentered on the Dubs huddle. Not so subtly, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green had an argument. It culminated with Green walking himself out of the game and not seeing his team beat the Magic 97-120.

After the game, both sides spoke out. While Steve Kerr downplayed it, Draymond Green was honest about why he left the game.

“Tempers spilled over,” he told reporters. “And I just thought it was best that I get out of there.”

This is a developing story.

