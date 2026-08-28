Draymond Green Called Out for Sticking With Stephen Curry Unlike Klay Thompson After Accusations on Heat Fans

The Golden State Warriors’ former Big Three may no longer share the same path, but Klay Thompson’s move to Miami has now sparked an unexpected debate over the man who stayed behind. Draymond Green recently stepped in to defend his longtime teammate against what he believes are unrealistic expectations. But former NFL player and sports anchor Marcus Holliday saw something entirely different.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called Green out for criticizing Klay while remaining alongside Stephen Curry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dispute began on The Draymond Green Podcast, where the Warriors veteran took aim at the way Thompson’s arrival in Miami has been received. Green argued that fans and media members should stop treating the move as if the Heat is getting the same player who once helped the Warriors build a dynasty.

“Let’s stop acting like 2017 Klay is going to Miami,” Green said, arguing that such expectations could ultimately set Thompson up for criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, Green suggested that fans should view Klay Thompson’s transition like Ray Allen’s move to Miami later in his career. He acknowledged that his former teammate can still provide elite shooting but stressed that Thompson is entering his 16th NBA season after battling major injuries.

“Don’t try to build it up like, oh man, look what happened, so that y’all can tear him down when he’s not averaging 20 points a game,” Green said. “That’s bulls**t.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Holliday, however, that explanation did not land.

Responding on his X account, the Memphis-based sports anchor rejected Green’s claim that Heat fans were deliberately inflating expectations. According to Holliday, the excitement surrounding Klay Thompson comes from a much simpler place.



Miami has added one of the greatest shooters in NBA history to a roster that already features Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ain’t nobody building Klay Thompson up in order to tear him down,” Holliday argued. “They’re just excited that they’re getting one of the best shooters to ever play basketball.”

Then came his sharper accusation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holliday claimed that Green, while attempting to protect Klay Thompson, was actually diminishing him. He repeatedly emphasized that he is no longer the player he once was. Holliday went as far as accusing the former DPOY of “slick hating” on his former teammate.

He argued that Thompson deserved credit for leaving the Bay and attempting to build a new identity elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I do applaud Klay Thompson for is actually leaving Golden State and getting away from Steph Curry and trying to make his own identity,” Holliday said. “Unlike you was afraid to do.”

That criticism pushed the conversation beyond Klay Thompson’s role in Miami and directly into Green’s own career choices.

Green’s original message hinted at the need to protect Klay Thompson from impossible expectations. But Holliday turned that defense into a broader question about loyalty and independence. And also on Green’s role as both an active player and a media personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klay Thompson’s move to Miami may have started the conversation. Yet the sharper debate now surrounds the man still standing beside Stephen Curry. And whether Green’s loyalty will continue to be viewed as brotherhood or something more complicated.