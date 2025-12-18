Draymond Green Calls Out Mavs Locker Room Over Klay Thompson Treatment Amid Stephen Curry Claim

Klay Thompson did not leave the Golden State Warriors quietly. But what has followed him in Dallas has been louder than expected, and now his former teammates are saying it out loud.

After multiple on-court altercations involving Thompson over the past few weeks, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry have publicly voiced frustration over what they see as a troubling pattern. From their perspective, Thompson is being left to fend for himself in moments that once would have been shut down instantly in Golden State.

And Green, in particular, is not hiding his concern.

The latest flashpoint came on December 3 against the Miami Heat, when Thompson got into a heated exchange with rookie Myron Gardner. After missing early shots, Thompson was chirped from the bench and fired back, leading to mutual technical fouls.

What stood out to Green was not the trash talk itself, but the absence of teammates stepping in.

“That’s two instances in a row I saw him arguing by himself, what the f***?” Green said while reacting to the clip.

Green’s reaction followed a similar moment earlier this season against the Memphis Grizzlies, when Ja Morant taunted Thompson during a shooting slump. Once again, Thompson responded on his own, reminding Morant of his championship pedigree.

For Green, the issue is not competitiveness. It is protection. In the Golden State, any shot at Thompson would have immediately drawn a response from Curry, Green, or both. In Dallas, that safety net has not been there.

Curry, who still finds himself instinctively cheering for Thompson during Mavericks games, echoed the same sentiment while speaking about his former backcourt partner.

“I don’t like people taking shots at him when he doesn’t have that coverage, and he doesn’t have his guys with him,” Curry said.

The comment was not framed as an attack on the Mavericks, but the implication was clear. Thompson is no longer surrounded by teammates who instinctively shield him, and Curry does not like seeing him isolated.

The concern carries extra weight given how tightly the Warriors’ core operated for over a decade. Curry and Green know exactly how much emotional and competitive security that environment provided Thompson, especially during down stretches.

Thompson’s second season with the Mavericks has not been smooth. Signed to a three-year, $50 million deal in July 2024, he entered Dallas expecting to compete immediately. That vision changed dramatically after the franchise traded Luka Doncic and entered a broader reset.

On the floor, Thompson struggled early. Through his first seven starts this season, he averaged just 11.1 points while shooting under 35 percent from the field. The slump led to a bench demotion, which coincided with a rise in trash talk from opposing players who saw vulnerability.

That context matters. Thompson is no longer the automatic second option or untouchable pillar of a dynasty. He is a veteran adjusting to a new hierarchy, and younger players are testing boundaries that would never have existed in Golden State.

The rebound that followed the slump

While the altercations grabbed attention, Thompson’s play has quietly stabilized since moving to a reserve role. Over the past month, he is shooting over 40 percent from three and has delivered several momentum-shifting performances.

His 23-point outing against the Clippers on November 29, all coming in the second half, reminded everyone why Dallas targeted him in the first place. The shooting gravity still exists when his role is simplified.

That improvement makes the locker room question even louder. As Thompson settles in, Curry and Green seem to believe the Mavericks should be settling around him, too.

Off the court, Thompson remains tightly connected to Curry and Green. The trio recently shared a private dinner in Dallas that Curry described as cathartic, acknowledging the finality of their Warriors chapter without reopening wounds.

Draymond Green has admitted the split still hurts, saying the Warriors’ home felt disrupted after Thompson left. Those feelings explain why both veterans are so sensitive to how Thompson is treated now.

To them, he is still family. Seeing him argue alone strikes a nerve.

None of this suggests Thompson regrets going to Dallas. He has embraced mentoring rookie Cooper Flagg and remains focused on winning. But the public defense from Curry and Green puts a spotlight on something the Mavericks may need to address internally.

Respect in the NBA is enforced as much by teammates as by reputation. In the Golden State, Thompson never stood alone. In Dallas, he has, and his former brothers are not comfortable watching it happen.

Whether the Mavericks close that gap will shape how the rest of Thompson’s tenure unfolds. For now, one thing is clear. Even from afar, the Warriors’ core is still looking out for its own.