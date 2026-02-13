Draymond Green Calls Out ESPN’s Doris Burke After Criticism Over Victor Wembanyama Incident

When the Golden State Warriors face off against the San Antonio Spurs, fans brace for a defensive showdown like no other. Ahead of All-Star Weekend, Draymond Green and Victor Wembanyama delivered another epic head-to-head battle. But up in the broadcast booth, ESPN’s Doris Burke seemed to have eyes only for one side of the court.

Green didn’t let it slide. He reignited his ongoing feud with the analyst, echoing a wave of fan backlash on social media. It started with a disgruntled fan pointing out a specific non-call where Victor Wembanyama appeared to have his arm wrapped around Green. “Doris Burke, completing ignoring the fact that Wemby has his arm completely wrapped around Green. I can’t believe I’m wishing that I was hearing Bob Fitzgerald call this game. [sic]”

That fan’s Threads post came to Green’s attention and he leaned into the narrative of a personal vendetta. “She will always ignore things happening to me and only half mention the good. And take shots when they are available. Been that way for a while…”

As Green said, it’s been brewing for a while. Green’s frustration is rooted in years of public criticism from the ESPN booth. Burke has been one of the most vocal critics of Green’s enforcer playing style. And her contentious public relationship with the Warriors forward has not won any favor with fans.

Draymond Green threw the ‘double standard’ narrative back at Doris Burke

Infamously, she stated during a 2025 playoff broadcast that there is a “double standard” in how the league allows Draymond Green to argue with officials. “How many guys get this kind of leash, in the league, to get a Flagrant 1 and continue the discussion?” Burke questioned last season. “It just gets tired. It just gets really tired.”

Green’s response to the fan tonight could sound like a paraphrase of the same statement, and it could also highlight the double standards when he’s playing against a 7’4 talent like Wemby. Her exact commentary in that moment was as follows. “So this is on the last sequence where Wemby’s trying to establish position at the foul line, and there is a level of physicality, both dishing it. But just you see Wemby working on exactly this pre-game, the assistant coaches will be super physical with him.”

Observers felt that Burke “completely ignored” that both Wemby and Green battled for position. While the contact was mutual, Burke’s commentary leaned toward praising the rookie’s resilience rather than acknowledging the veteran’s defensive struggle. That ‘both’ is the only mention Dray gets for both putting on a tough physical tussle.

Draymond has not been quiet on the lack of objectivity when it comes to him. Green often uses his self-titled podcast to call out her and other ESPN sportscasters for ignoring the fouls on him. Something tells us this will get a mention on his podcast, too.

Green has never been shy about recognizing exceptional talent when he sees it. Early in Wembanyama’s career, around 2024, he called him a “very, very, very, very, very special talent” – a rare endorsement from the notoriously competitive veteran. Green even admitted he’s glad to face Wemby now rather than later, knowing the league will be dealing with this generational player long after Green himself has retired.

But admiration doesn’t mean Green takes it easy on the court. In more recent matchups, he’s been candid about just how exhausting it is to defend someone of Wembanyama’s caliber, describing the experience as “so f—— tiring.” According to Green, any moment of relaxation against the 7’4″ star means watching him rise up uncontested for shots, a defensive nightmare that sets Wembanyama apart.

The respect, it turns out, flows both ways. Wembanyama has shown he not only accepts but actually thrives on the trash talk and physicality that Green dishes out. Following a heated 2025 clash between the two, Wembanyama was asked to explain his demonstrative reactions, including yelling after attempting to dunk over Green.

His response revealed a competitive fire that mirrors Green’s own intensity: “I was not trying to prove anything to anybody. It’s just, at some point—just like anybody, if somebody speaks to you a certain way, you have to respond a certain way.”

When pressed about whether he enjoyed the heated exchange, Wembanyama paused to consider the question. “Did I enjoy it? Good question. I don’t know. I’m not enjoying it now.” This came amid post-game disappointment over the result, but showed his competitive mindset.