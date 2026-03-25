Draymond Green Channels Kobe Bryant in Heated Trash Talk With Hawks Fans: “That’s an ABA Championship”

The Golden State Warriors are only barely hanging on. It’s arguably one of the most challenging stretches the franchise has faced over the past few years. But results won’t dictate how Draymond Green acts and defends the badge. Some Hawks fans tried to rile him up while beating the Warriors. The former DPOY quickly shut them down by comparing legacies.

Green put the Atlanta Hawks’ resume against his. “The f—k is that thing? That’s an ABA championship,” the veteran forward said, pointing to the St. Louis Hawks’ championship banners. They won the ABA title once in 1958. Draymond Green doesn’t count those rings. And he wasn’t done with the fans just yet.

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Green kept the back-and-forth going and did the Kobe Bryant flex. The Black Mamba looked to the crowd and pointed to how many rings he had. The Warriors star did the same, but offered one of his own rings to the Atlanta Hawks. “They can have one of mine? I’ll give you one of mine,” the four-time NBA champion could be heard saying.

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Draymond Green did have the advantage in the dispute between him and the fans. However, he couldn’t have the final laugh. The Hawks handed the Warriors their third consecutive loss on Sunday. It plummeted the franchise to the 10 seed, barely scraping through into the Play-In tournament.

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But Green knows as well as anybody how necessary it was to go through this dark patch. With Stephen Curry still recovering, the team had to find other ways to win. They bounced back against the Dallas Mavericks. Sadly, the team suffered another major injury blow just when it seemed Steve Kerr had found his anchor outside of Curry.

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Draymond Green, Warriors gutted for Moses Moody

Moses Moody missed ten games before facing the Dallas Mavericks. A wrist injury kept the breakout star on the sidelines. He returned with a game-winning effort against the Mavericks. But the worst happened. Moody suffered a horrific left knee injury in a moment that was supposed to make a statement.

Draymond Green was beside Moody when being stretchered off. The four-time champion consoled him, understanding the doubts and thoughts that must be going through his head. Other Warriors sent their prayers too, showcasing the family atmosphere that exists in the locker room. Kerr also pointed to the injury being bigger than basketball.

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“We don’t know what it is, but it sure looked bad. Everybody on the floor was just horrified. Players care about players. They know how fragile this business is,” said the Warriors head coach.

Moody appeared to suffer severe damage to his patella tendon. Before that moment, the former first-round pick produced 23 points to go with a few steals and blocks. He was having the best season of his career, establishing his place in the rotation. Not only could that progress be compromised, but the Warriors are back to square one in terms of health.

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Furthermore, Draymond Green wasn’t thinking about the championships anymore. “I just feel for Mo, man,” the forward said while leaving the arena. Those are the two sides of Green. He doesn’t mind getting into a war of words with fans. He has immense pride in his success. But Green proved that he’s a caring teammate above everything else. Those are the two contrasting sides to one of the most complex personalities in the NBA.