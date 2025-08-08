Draymond Green Clarifies Real Reason Behind Awkward Stephen Curry Moment After Seth Curry’s Revelation

Draymond Green isn’t a walking triple-double like Luka Doncic. Neither is he the King of threes, like Stephen Curry. But there is one aspect of his game where no one can beat him. Trash-talking. It’s as difficult to keep that mouth of his shut as climbing Mount Everest without an oxygen cylinder. In short, impossible. One of the most renowned trash-talkers in the history of the NBA, Green didn’t even spare the brother of his best friend, Stephen Curry.

Green posted a story on his IG of a now-viral clip featuring Steph’s brother, Seth Curry. Appearing on the ‘Greatest of the Sea’ podcast, Seth recalled a moment from a game against the Warriors. He revealed that he and Green were having a constant back-and-forth throughout the game. Green, never one to back away from a verbal altercation, told Seth, “Why you talking to me? You a journeyman. You’ve been on every team in the league,” while the latter was preparing to shoot from the free-throw line. That was brutal, Dray!

But it seems there is no bad blood between the duo anymore. Along with reposting the clip, Draymond also added a caption, “It’s always love S Dot! You be trying to go at my mans 🤣 🤣”. The big question is, how did Steph feel about this? Not exactly comfortable would be a fair assumption. Seth revealed on the same podcast that “Steph was right there, it was kinda awkward”.

Of course it was. Stephen Curry somehow ended up in an unenviable situation where his best mate on the team was clashing with his own brother. So, a little ‘awkwardness’ isn’t surprising, especially when he has seen his brother’s temper up close.

Stephen Curry Highlighted Seth Getting Heated When Playing Hoop As Kids

What does ‘dream come true’ look like? If you’re looking for an answer, don’t look further than Stephen and Seth Curry. Two young kids, who dreamed of making it big in the NBA, are carving legacies of their own in real time. “It brings out the love of the game to a whole other level because, because he’s known me for 33 years and there were times where we were in the backyard and we’re acting like we’re NBA players, shooting fake game-winners, or wearing our pops’ jerseys and stuff” Steph said in an interview in 2021.

And when you’re training to be the best, it’s normal that tempers flare once in a while. As Steph revealed, “Seth had this thing where we would play 1-on-1, and obviously, I’m the big brother, I’m supposed to win, but he’d get me every once in a while. He had this thing where he would call a foul and I’m like ‘no, that’s not a foul, I didn’t touch you.’ And I wouldn’t give him the foul, and he would literally take the ball and just walk off the court.” Well, now we know who was the hot-headed one.

“He knew all I wanted to do was play; he knew I wasn’t just going to let him walk off, so he’d play that card every time and say ‘Nah, Nah, I’m done.’ He would keep the ball and walk off. It was a trump card every single time because I just wanted to hoop, and he knew I wanted to hoop, and he wanted to hoop. The game within the game still exists,” Steph recalled.

So, this is how ‘dreams come true’ looks like. It’s all hard work, mentality, and unconditional love for the game. And a sprinkling of trash-talk. Hope you were taking notes!