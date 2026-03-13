Draymond Green Confesses Harsh Truth on Personal Struggles in Stephen Curry’s Absence

The Golden State Warriors have maintained their inconsistent form throughout this season. Just when they looked like they were settling into something in Stephen Curry’s absence, the Dubs lost two consecutive games against the Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls, the two teams trying to lose as many games as possible. While it was a collective failure from the Warriors, Draymond Green has taken the onus on himself.

The Warriors recorded their third loss against the Bulls, falling 130-124 in overtime. Most of the blame for the defeat fell to Green as he committed a poor foul on Jalen Smith with the score 118-116 in favor of the Warriors in regulation time, with only 1.4 seconds left.

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Smith converted both fouls and took the game to overtime, where the Bulls won. “Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn’t. Hasn’t worked out the last couple of nights. You know, unfortunately, I feel like against the Bulls, I let my team down. Something that was completely in my control or our control. But sh*t happens, and we got to move on, and we got the Timberwolves coming in, and you just got to figure it out,” Green revealed in the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show.

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Green’s performance this season has been under the radar, especially during the trade deadline, when there were rumors of the Warriors moving the veteran forward. However, he has continued to lead the Dubs in the absence of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III. On Tuesday, the 36-year-old recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists across 29 minutes while draining four three-pointers. It was a decent game from the Warriors veteran until he had a brain fade and fouled Smith with seconds left on the clock.

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Overall, the Bulls were led by Matas Buzelis with a dominant 41-point performance on 16-of-28 shooting, while guard Josh Giddey posted a triple-double with 21 points, 17 assists, and 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, the Warriors displayed a collective effort with players like Gui Santos, Kristaps Porziņģis, LJ Cryer, and Pat Spencer scoring 17 points each.

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The Warriors are expected to miss Curry for another five games at least, as he will be re-evaluated in ten days. With a 32-33 record, the Dubs have dropped below the .500 mark, something that they can ill afford.

However, in such adversity, Steve Kerr is backing his players even when they commit an odd mistake here and there.

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Warriors HC Steve Kerr takes the blame for Draymond Green’s error vs Bulls

The Warriors may have lost the crucial game because of a decisive error from Draymond Green, but Steve Kerr makes an argument for that error in an attempt to shoulder the blame.

Kerr confirms that the referees got the foul right. He argued that Green had not played the entirety of the fourth quarter and was probably rusty, which led to such an error. “He just got his hand on his body,” Kerr said. “It was a foul. … I’m sure he’d like to have that one back. Got his hand in the wrong spot.”

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“[Dray] was in a tough spot. He didn’t play the whole fourth quarter. And then I throw him out there for a couple of defensive possessions because I know how good he is on that end. He wasn’t exactly loose and in the flow, and I’m sure that didn’t help matters,” he added.

To put matters into perspective, Kerr is right to defend his player. On the other hand, Green has been clear about his mistake, which cost them the game. However, the Warriors’ strategy of fouling up the three didn’t entirely go to plan, especially without Curry.

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Before Green’s foul, the Warriors led by three points, and they fouled the Bulls from attempting a three-pointer. The Bulls made both their free throws to make it a one-point game.