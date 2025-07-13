Draymond Green Confirms Career Option After Latest Snub in Coveted NBA Job

“I think Draymond would be an incredible head coach,” said Kevin Durant back in February. Draymond Green is in the twilight of his career, and questions about what he’ll do next have started circling like vultures. His stint as an analyst on NBA on TNT was very well-received by the audience, so a similar role in the future is not off the table. But one remark from a former teammate and one social media comment have completely flipped the script.

Draymond Green has previously commented that he has the potential to be a good coach; it’s just that he doesn’t want to be. “I think I could be a good coach. I don’t want to be,” were his exact words. However, things seem to have changed, and it appears that he might be warming up to the idea.

About a week ago, Draymond Green put out a post on Instagram. The same saw him putting out his highlights from June, covering everything from date night with wife Hazel Renee to getting interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel. From meeting Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman to simply having some family time. But one particular comment caught the eye of Green; the user asked, “Dray, are you going to take over when Izzo retires?” referring to Michigan State HC Tom Izzo. And Draymond replied with a single word, ‘yes.’ That was enough to send the internet into frenzy!

70-year-old Tom Izzo has been the head coach of the Michigan State Spartans for the past 30 years. Under his leadership, the team won the NCAA Division I tournament back in 2000, made the NCAA Division I regional Final Four a total of 8 times, and made it to the Big Ten tournament 6 times. His decades-long contribution eventually earned Izzo a spot at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame back in 2016. Although he has not given any hints about retirement, he stated that “I don’t believe you have to retire on a high note”. However, considering his age and the decades that he has devoted to college basketball, it’s fair to assume that sooner rather than later, he’ll step aside. And that’s where Draymond Green might come in.

The recent comment was not the first time Draymond Green was linked to Michigan State. In fact, according to Spartan Avenue reporter Trevor Michael, many MSU fans have promoted the idea for years. The 4 years Green devoted to Michigan State before his entry in the NBA saw him win multiple accolades and set records left, right, and center, including becoming one of only three players in Michigan State history with over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Although in his previous comments, Green has not been very warm towards the idea of coaching, he seems to have changed his mind in recent times. This decision has also coincided with a setback he received in another role.

Fred VanVleet is elected as the President of the NBPA over Draymond Green

For years, Draymond Green has been a vocal advocate of change within the NBA rules regarding players’ contracts, scheduling issues, etc. And as a natural next step, he put his hat in the ring for the Presidency of the National Basketball Players Association. The NBPA is responsible for negotiating collective bargaining agreements, filing grievances on behalf of players, and educating players about benefits and post-NBA career opportunities. Despite his stature in the league, the Warriors star was snubbed for the role.

Earlier today, it was announced that Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet was elected president of the National Basketball Players Association. He will take over the union from CJ McCollum, who has held the role since 2021. VanVleet has experience in advocacy, having headed The VanVleet Family Foundation (VFF) for years. The organization reportedly aims to increase access and exposure for youth through educational opportunities, athletic programs, and career development. He is a respected veteran player and can confidently stand up for his peers. While the appointment would be good for the NBA, it will be a bitter pill to swallow for Draymond Green.

It was only a few days ago when Draymond Green took to ‘Threads’ to put out a stance against the NBA’s CBA guidelines. In over five posts, he criticized the guidelines for putting “an end to Free Agency” due to the presence of the second apron, and claimed that the changes to it drastically affect players. At the same time, Green also claimed many players “mismanage their careers” because they are not aware of the intricacies of the business. This led Green to add “I should’ve been the Players association president lol. I could’ve helped a lot”, which included educating the players. With McCollum’s four-year term coming to an end, it was easy to presume Draymond Green was endorsing himself for the role. Unfortunately, his peers chose to vote for someone else.

He may not have gotten the role he desired in the league, but make no mistake, Green will continue to be vocal when it comes to player rights. It remains to be seen whether he gets his desired role off the court when he hangs up his boots.