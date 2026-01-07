Draymond Green Confirms Steve Kerr Losing Patience, Issues Demand to Adam Silver

Steve Kerr’s ejection from Monday’s game remains fresh in everyone’s memory. The officials showed out the Golden State Warriors head coach in the fourth quarter of the intense Warriors vs. LA Clippers game at Intuit Dome. The missed goaltend call clearly worked up the 60-year-old veteran. However, it’s not just a matter of one game. Draymond Green has noticed a pattern.

“I’ve been seeing Steve. Steve’s been complaining a lot about the officiating lately, not out loud, but I could just see it in his body language… I feel like this has been mounting a little bit,” the Warriors veteran forward shared on the Draymond Green Show.

Coach Kerr has shown mounting frustration with officials throughout the 2025-26 NBA season, especially in narrow Warriors losses shaped by controversial calls.

As the pressure rises, his reactions have grown more visible. A missed goaltending violation on Gary Payton’s layup by John Collins triggered Kerr’s outburst and eventual ejection. Later, crew chief Brian Forte acknowledged the call was incorrect.

On two other occasions, Kerr lost his patience; both instances were from the ongoing season. The frustration surfaced again on December 18, 2025, during a 99-98 loss to the Suns. With only 0.4 seconds left, officials whistled a loose-ball foul on Moses Moody, a decision Kerr later labeled unbelievable.

Earlier in the season, a similar flash point emerged against the Nuggets. With 1.9 seconds remaining, officials missed Christian Braun’s clear timeout signal, which erased a potential technical foul opportunity for Golden State. Consequently, each moment reinforced Kerr’s growing irritation with late-game officiating. Now, Draymond Green has a demand.

A straight-up plea for the NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver. The Warriors legend believes officials treated his head coach unfairly with the harsh punishment in the last game. Therefore, the 35-year-old wonders if such miracles are possible in the league.

Draymond Green makes his Steve Kerr demands clear to the NBA Commissioner

An explosive reaction seems normal when officials fail to address the wrongdoing. However, in the NBA, that outburst comes with a cost. The league slams head coaches with fines ranging from $2,000 to $35,000 for post-ejection reactions, use of profanity toward officials, or further violent behavior.

Profanity and unprecedented reaction. Like, the league fined Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and the Nuggets head coach $35K each for their actions. Meanwhile, according to Draymond Green, Coach Kerr’s frustration wasn’t wrong.

Because the missed goaltend call was blatantly wrong, and he happened to witness it without blinking. So, Green wonders if Steve’s fine gets rescinded. “It doesn’t happen quite for players that way, but I wonder if Steve’s fine will get rescinded because he’s 1000% right.”

This story refuses to cool down. Steve Kerr’s fury reflects a season-long standoff with officiating, now amplified by Draymond Green’s public backing. Therefore, the moment stretches beyond one whistle. It tests accountability, authority, and fairness. As pressure builds, the league faces a choice. Ease the tension, or let frustration keep boiling on the hardwood.