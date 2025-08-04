Draymond Green Sends Heartfelt Message to Teammate Amid Warriors’ Clear Decision

Just like he does every year since 2022, Moses Moody went back to his stomping grounds, Arkansas. Each year, there’s a mission. Through his Motivate One foundation, the Warriors forward seeks to excite the local youth to live a better future. This year, he had a special guest join in, someone who has overseen his growth as a rookie.

Without much hesitation, Draymond Green arrived in Little Rock to join Motivate One’s Summer Series. During the weekend, he sat down with Moody in conversation to educate adults and older youth. The next day, the former DPOY also joined his teammate for the annual basketball camp, looking to teach them the importance of teamwork.

Likewise, Moses Moody was delighted to see Green take the effort. He gave him a special mention on his Instagram story for joining the weekend. But for the Warriors veteran, it was a joy to even be there.

“I appreciate y’all having me little bro! We had a time in Little Rock!” Green wrote on his Instagram stories.

Draymond Green has been welcoming to Moody ever since he joined the Warriors. During a recent interview, the Warriors forward revealed how the franchise is closely tied together. From the moment he spoke with Green or even Stephen Curry, he knew their doors would always be open for them.

via Imago Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts to a call with referee Andy Nagy (83) with guard Moses Moody (4) listening in during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“It wasn’t even just like a ‘Alright youngster, let me come show you the ropes’ as much of it was like, ‘We a team and questions are accepted, like you can always go talk to somebody.’ I used to go to Draymond’s room all the time. Sit close to him on the plane. So yeah, it was just a lot of opportunity to really connect with those guys,” Moody told Sports Illustrated.

Through Motivate One, Moody aims to create a similar environment for the youth. He wants them to find their reason and is planning on expanding activities to San Francisco soon. While the Warriors are tangled in deciding the best route for the future, Moses Moody can be far-sighted because they view him as an integral piece.

Moses Moody is going nowhere

The Golden State Warriors have listed several options for their offseason. They are targeting veteran free agents such as Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton to boost their depth. But they can’t act until the Jonathan Kuminga domino falls. They came close recently. The Sacramento Kings sent out an enticing offer for JK, which would see Malik Monk join the Warriors.

However, what wasn’t mentioned was the additional sacrifice. Due to Monk’s high-value contract, the Bay would need to shed salary to make such a move happen. Their stance on that matter is clear. They don’t want to see their remaining 2021 lottery pick walk out.

Unlike Kuminga, Moses Moody has earned Kerr’s trust. He was a regular starter last season until a thumb injury derailed his season. Still, there was ample sample to recognize his impact. Moody has continually developed into an efficient shooting forward who has great utility on the defensive end. Furthermore, he is among the few remaining youngsters on the Warriors’ roster.

Hence, they aren’t willing to sacrifice Moody to solve their Kuminga dilemma. All signs point towards the 23-year-old having a major role in the upcoming season. Steve Kerr sees promise within Moody, so do the Warriors. Even if that means stretching out a catastrophic situation, the Warriors are willing to take that gamble.

Moses Moody is a core part of Kerr and the Warriors’ plans. And they have reciprocated that loyalty on multiple occasions.