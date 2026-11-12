Draymond Green Cusses Out Rockets Fan Before Getting Him Ejected

Last November in New Orleans, Draymond Green went nearly chest-to-chest with a heckling fan, then shrugged it off. “I love disrespect on the road because we win a lot,” he said. On Wednesday in Houston, the Warriors did not win, and Green’s response was different. This time, he talked to a fan and then talked to a referee.

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Late in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s 115-108 loss to the Rockets, a fan on the baseline near Houston’s bench shouted at Green as the Rockets prepared to shoot free throws. The exchange was caught on video and quickly spread.

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“Go home p****,” Green said, according to the clip shared on social media, which described him as teaming up with a referee to get the fan ejected. Other versions of the video had him saying “shut up” and telling security to get the fan out of the arena. After speaking with a referee, Green pointed out where the fan was sitting.

ESPN’s broadcast reported that two fans were removed with about 4:28 left in the game. Green gave the heckler some advice before pushing for the removal, and NBA fans quickly weighed in, with many calling Green “soft” for using security instead of ignoring the comments.

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The game itself was already a rough night for Golden State. The Rockets snapped the Warriors’ eight-game winning streak, their longest since the 2022 championship season, and Stephen Curry left early with a right abdominal injury.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg led Golden State with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Kevin Durant had 20 for Houston. Green finished with seven points, five rebounds and seven assists in 26 minutes and was a minus-20.

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The heat was not limited to the stands. Houston guard Marcus Smart was ejected for a right hook that grazed Charles Bassey’s nose, and the Rockets’ crowd was loud all night.

Green was fined $25,000 in 2022 for telling a Dallas fan to “enjoy the f***** game,” according to reports at the time, and weeks later he had a Milwaukee fan removed after an exchange.

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Why Draymond Green’s Fan Ejection Draws Strong Reactions

That pattern matters because it shows the contrast in Green’s approach. He has said he enjoys opposing crowds, and he has trolled Rockets fans before, including after a playoff game in which they chanted at him. His response then was humor. On Wednesday it was more direct.

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The NBA could still look at the incident. Fines for obscene language directed at fans are not unusual, and Green’s record makes it possible. The league has not said whether it will act, and nothing in the reporting so far indicates an investigation.

For the Warriors, the focus is on Curry’s injury and the loss of momentum. The team returns to action Friday in San Antonio against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in NBA Cup group play, with Curry’s status the main question.

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For Green, the moment will be remembered as another episode in a long relationship with opposing fans. He has spent his career thriving on the noise, but when a fan pushed back, he chose to pass it along to the referees.