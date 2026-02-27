Draymond Green Defends Deandre Ayton From Public Scrutiny Amid Clint Capela Controversy

Deandre Ayton is taking the spotlight again. This time, the fans are once again pointing at his gameplay. On Thursday, the LA Lakers lost 110-113 against the Phoenix Suns. In the matchup, DA wasn’t efficient at all. He played 23 minutes, posting 2 points, 4 rebounds, and zero assists. However, his Q2 antics caught fans’ attention, who didn’t wait to criticize the 27-year-old. But Draymond Green swooped in to defend.

Taking to Thread, the Golden State Warriors veteran wrote, “I’m sure some criticism is due at times…. But to criticize a center for moving like this, shows the collective level of basketball knowledge on this internet! He literally made 6 different efforts! Possibly 7 if you count the initial sprint to close out.”

Green referred to Thread user @bluuui’s clip of Ayton in motion with 10:06 minutes left in the second quarter. Collin Gillespie took a rebound and moved towards the rim with Jarred Vanderbilt tagging him. Vando tried guarding the Suns guard, who passed the ball to Grayson Allen. Ayton lightly jogged his way into the paint and tried to stop Gillespie.

For many, DA’s movement felt lousy and low-effort. However, two mis-switches, one from Marcus Smart and the other by Vanderbilt, did more damage than the Lakers’ big man. Ultimately, Amir Coffey took possession and secured a three-pointer.

Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center.

Meanwhile, the Lakers allowed 113 points and a 1.25 points-per-possession clip, slightly worse than the Suns’ 1.23. Phoenix dominated the glass with 41 total rebounds to the Lakers’ 39 (+5.1%) and crushed them on the offensive boards, 15–10 — a 50% edge. Those extra possessions hurt. Even with equal turnovers (12 each), the Lakers conceded 18 points off giveaways while generating 23, showing defensive lapses in recovery.

Interior defense proved costly. The Suns poured in 46 paint points compared to the Lakers’ 30 — a massive 53.3% advantage. Although the Lakers held a slim steals edge (9–8, +12.5%) and committed fewer fouls (15–23, 34.8% fewer), they recorded just two blocks to Phoenix’s five, a 60% deficit in rim protection.

Coming back to Deandre Ayton. Across the four games shown, he averaged 20% shooting volume efficiency swings but produced 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 27.0 minutes per game. He shot 59.4% from the field (16-of-27) and 100% from three (0 attempts missed), while converting 80% from the line (8-of-10). Defensively, he averaged 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks, with a 1.0 turnover rate per game.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old center is collecting heat from the NBA community after taking the Houston Rockets star Clint Capela’s name in a negative light.

Deandre Ayton drags Clint Capela’s name

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers’ center expressed frustration over how the team was utilizing him. “They’re trying to make me Clint Capela. I’m not no Clint Capela!” Deandre Ayton told ESPN after losing to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Ayton referenced Capela in a critical light, while Capela continues to serve as a reserve for the Rockets.

Deandre Ayton was once projected as a franchise pillar. However, whether with the Suns or the Lakers, that leap never arrived. In his view, the chances were scarce. Moreover, head coach JJ Redick benched him in multiple fourth quarters, and the Lakers responded with wins. That shift strengthened the team late in games. Still, Ayton grew frustrated with a quieter offensive role. Even alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James, both elite playmakers, he wanted more touches.

Similarly, Capela built his value differently. During his prime with the Houston Rockets, he thrived next to James Harden and Chris Paul. He relied on their precision passing and attacked the glass with force. Although he was never labeled a scoring star, he maximized rebounds and finishes to fuel his production. But DA’s production for the Lakers is seemingly failing in his first season with the team.

Sure, Deandre Ayton is no Clint Capela. He views basketball differently and wants more involvement. But at the same time, the reality before the coach is that DA’s efficiency is waning. Because bouts of good performance won’t guarantee a championship-like run. And Laker Nation won’t mince words while calling him out.