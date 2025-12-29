Draymond Green Explains What Cooper Flagg Needs to Reach Kevin Durant’s Level

The ex-Duke player Cooper Flagg is experiencing a great beginning in the NBA. He has not only met expectations but also surpassed them, as the number one pick overall. This season, while the young guard has stepped up to lead the Dallas Mavericks due to Anthony Davis’ injury, his performance has been consistently subpar. Considering his exceptional play throughout this season, Flagg is certainly the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Having seen his journey closely, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green has been a keen admirer of the youngster. He praised the former Duke star ahead of the Dubs playing Dallas on Christmas Day. Although the Dubs won the game 116-126, Flagg didn’t disappoint, recording 27 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Green dissected his performance on his podcast, where he compared his game to NBA legend Kevin Durant, whilst urging him to find his go-to shot.

“He (Cooper Flagg) got off to a rough start, then he got going. When he got going, you’re able see his true potential, like the athleticism, ball handling. His mid-range is a little inconsistent, but that comes with more territory and more reps he gets, and that can become a dynamic shot. The lift that he gets on his shots, to keep up with him, will be guys smaller than him.. so you think of KD (Kevin Durant),” Draymond Green opined on his recent podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (center) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

However, he accepts that comparing a rookie to Durant, who is a 15-time All-Star, is not right, but he sees those traits in the Dallas youngster, whom he names as a ‘special talent.’

Overall, Flagg has shown exceptional scoring prowess and leadership qualities this season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 49.4% from the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Draymond Green urges Cooper Flagg to find his go-to shot

We have seen that all the NBA legends have a trademark shot, the one they generally opt for when they are under pressure or surrounded by multiple defenders. LeBron James runs to the rim, while Steph Curry prefers a dagger from long range, and Kevin Durant looks to land his mid-range jumpers. Unfortunately, according to Green, Flagg has yet to figure out his trademark shot, which helps him get out of jail every time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“If he’s gonna be a great scorer in the league, then he’s got to figure out his go-to thing is. Like Steph’s three, LeBron’s to the cup, and for KD is actually the midrange. Right now, he is a little all over the place as like most rookies. Lately, he’s been leading that team in scoring,” Green added.

The Mavs have their own set of issues this season as they continue to slide down the rankings, but Flagg has maintained his consistency. He created history on Sunday, despite the Mavericks’ 107-113 defeat to the Sacramento Kings. He recorded 22 points, six rebounds and five assists and became only the third teenager in the NBA history after LeBron James and Luka Doncic to record 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in three consecutive games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green feels it is only the beginning as he believes Flagg being part of the Dallas outfit filled with veteran superstars will work in the teenager’s favour. “He has some vets around him is also good for him. Vets like Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, we are talking about guys who have really done it all at the elite level. It is generally rare for a no. 1 pick to be around such stars,” he added.

Amidst all the chaos in Dallas, Flagg continues to grow while maintaining his consistency.