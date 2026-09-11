Draymond Green Exposes How NBA Media Training Works After Jonathan Kuminga’s Stephen Curry Jab

NBA stars may speak freely, but the spotlight comes with rules. Media training helps players understand where that line sits. Teams rarely police personality, yet one wrong comment can create consequences. Draymond Green has now offered a revealing look at how PR training actually works.

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“So, we get PR training. I think every team gets PR training. That’s just kind of a requirement. Whether it’s your PR team or they bring someone in,” the Warriors veteran said on The Draymond Green Show. “But we all get PR training. I don’t think it’s necessarily when someone shows too much personality.”

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This statement was also made in the context of 2026 first-round pick Yaxel Lendeborg and fans talking about his lack of PR training.

“There is such a thing as saying the wrong thing. I don’t think it’s a personality thing,” Green added on the YouTube clip of his show. “I’ve always had a big personality, and the only PR training I’ve ever gotten is the standard PR training that the team will give us. They never pulled me to the side and be like, ‘Oh man, your personality is too big. Let’s PR train you.'”

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Green clarified that media training does not mean the NBA dictates every word players can say. Instead, players understand the basic boundaries, much like in any workplace. Adam Silver or anyone is not personally directing them on what to say. The responsibility ultimately remains with the players.

“That’s not how this works. We’re human beings. We’re grown-a** men,” he added. Then Green threw a major jab, likely directed at Jonathan Kuminga.

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He further mentioned that having a strong personality is not the issue. The real concern is saying something that creates consequences. A careless comment can affect a player financially, but it can also damage relationships within the team and beyond it.

“If saying the wrong thing is costing you relationships on your team, that is a detriment to that young guy. That’s also a detriment to that team because they probably expended draft picks on a young guy, or they expended resources to get the young guy, he added”

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But why did Draymond Green feel the need to discuss media training? It all goes back to Jonathan Kuminga’s jab at Stephen Curry.

Jonathan Kuminga takes a dig at Stephen Curry

Kuminga joined the Minnesota Timberwolves in free agency this offseason. He has never competed with LaMelo Ball in the league. However, from the 2026-27 season onward, the former Charlotte Hornets star will be by his side.

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JK already seems convinced that his playmaking ability surpasses Stephen Curry’s and that of every teammate he has played alongside.

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“I think his ability of passing the ball,” Kuminga told reporters in his introductory press conference with the Timberwolves. “I was watching him work out yesterday, I was watching him do certain things, and just the way he passes the ball, it’s incredible; I mean, I’ve played with so many point guards in my career, but I’ve never played with somebody who can pass as good as LaMelo.”

Kuminga’s take does have some merit. Ball averages 7.3 assists, while Curry sits at 6.3. Still, Curry once averaged 8.5 AST in 2013-14. Defenses eventually started sending more pressure his way, forcing him to give up the ball and create four-on-three chances. Those plays may not show up as assists, but they still create offense. Ball, with 41.8% FG and 36.5% 3PT, gets more room to operate. Curry’s gravity makes his playmaking impact greater.

Simply put, Draymond Green is seemingly unhappy with JK’s comment. So, he thought it was important to remind everyone that players might fumble even with PR training sometimes.