Draymond Green Faces Backlash After Warning Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg as Fans Fear Another Jordan Poole Situation

Dub Nation is actively fearing there’s a Jordan Poole 2.0 situation brewing in the Bay. The banter between Draymond Green and Yaxel Lendeborg is starting to veer into fun, entertaining territory amid the anticipation of LeBron James joining the Golden State Warriors. But fans have seen this script before. Green has sparked immense outrage across the fanbase after publicly warning and calling out the team’s newly drafted rookie.

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The tension boiled over after Green, speaking on his self-titled podcast, criticized the rookie’s recent pitch to LeBron James. Green labeled the pitch “pointless” and cryptically warned that training camp in September would be a time to “rein in the rookie a little bit” and “teach him a few things.”

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The comments reached Lendeborg during his Summer League debut. Contrary to the silly banter of their Michigan-Michigan State rivalry, Yaxel admitted to reporters outside the team hotel that Dray’s warning gave him anxiety.

“I got a little nervous,” he said to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Ron Kroichick while trying to laugh it off. “I don’t know what he’s talking about, man. He could be hinting at a lot of different things. Hopefully it’s not the (rookie) hazing — I hope we keep that at a minimum.”

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Fans are worried, too. Especially because Draymond Green has a pattern that goes against him. Warriors faithful are already invested in Yaxel’s potential, and now they’re uneasy about Green driving away another player.

Fans Push Back on Draymond Green’s Warning

After Lendeborg’s comments, fans quickly rushed to social media demanding Green check himself. Given his past friction with Kevin Durant, Jordan Poole, and others, fans and analysts don’t want Dray to drive away another player.

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“Draymond unnecessarily fought with KD all the time making him leave, punched the talent out off Jordan Poole in the face and now he’s on a mission to destroy Yax as well? Pri– singlehandedly destroyed Warriors roster and Kerr is a cu– for allowing this all to happen.”

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For a vast portion of the fan base, the passive-aggressive warning carried traumatizing flashbacks to Green’s previous physical altercations.

Fans referenced his past blowups with Kevin Durant and his infamous practice punch on former Michigan star Jordan Poole in October 2022, laying the blame squarely on Green for fracturing the franchise’s championship window.

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Given the Warriors’ veteran-heavy system, where young players have lacked development and minutes, fans are pointing fingers at Green. “Not a fan of this at all from Dray to be honest 🫤”

Warriors loyalists are already viewing Lendeborg as the future cornerstone. And they’d hate to see him crushed under the veteran pressure. Going as far as saying, “If I were a Warriors fan, I’d be pis—. Let your rookie be himself, man, he’s not hurting anyone. He’s as expressive as you, and instead of embracing him (he’s literally your long-term replacement), he’s now unsure if you guys are cool or not.”

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Few stopped at questioning Green’s authority to dictate terms to the roster while technically remaining an unsigned free agent, bluntly stating: “Draymond ain’t even an employee of the Warriors. What’s he on?”

Many suggested the Warriors’ front office should sever ties with Green, who opted out of his contract to enter free agency but remains a looming presence over the roster. “Draymond opted out. Let him sign on a different team. I have had enough of this fool.”

While some fans conceded that the highly confident rookie might need to find his footing before speaking so boldly, they still found Green’s gatekeeping tactics incredibly distasteful, saying, “Don’t like this attitude of Dray. But the rookie really talks a lot for a rookie. Yes, he can be himself but he needs to chill sometimes he doesn’t have that ticket yet to talk this much especially he hasn’t prove anything yet”