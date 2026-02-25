Draymond Green Faces Brutal Reality as Warriors Consider Reduced Role – Report

For years, Draymond Green has been the emotional engine and defensive anchor of the Golden State Warriors. But the brutal reality of the 2025-26 season and a revealing new report suggest the franchise cornerstone may be facing a dramatically reduced role.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Nick Friedell of The Athletic, internal conversations around the Warriors point to increased minute management for the four-time champion as the team evaluates what his “new role” looks like moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reality is that his play can’t back up what has gone on in the past anymore—that he’s just not consistently the same guy, and that’s what happens in the league. It’s just happening at a rough time where the Warriors could sure use his old ability to hit shots from the outside or play better defensively,” Friedell told Mark Willard and Dan Dibley on popular radio show 95.7 The Game.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a stark shift for a player who has long been considered indispensable to the team’s identity. The context makes the discussion unavoidable. Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Stephen Curry has been sidelined for weeks with a lingering knee issue. Even the trade-deadline arrival of Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t stabilized a Warriors squad hovering in the middle of the Western Conference playoff picture.

But those injuries are supporting context, not the headline. The real question now is whether head coach Steve Kerr and the organization believe Green can still handle the workload and impact of a full-time starter on a team trying to contend. Kerr has publicly referenced managing Green’s minutes, a notable acknowledgment that the 35-year-old’s role is evolving.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

It’s no secret that the veteran has been subpar in recent games. Green has struggled offensively in recent outings, highlighted by the Boston Celtics daring him with wide-open looks he couldn’t convert. For a four-time champion and former Defensive Player of the Year, it’s a humbling shift: opponents now feel comfortable daring him to shoot, viewing him more as a non-threat on offense than the force he once was.

“Draymond probably is best served in that super-sub role. Coming off the bench, playing 18, 20 minutes a game, giving a defensive jolt when needed, maybe he can hit a couple of open shots when he’s given all the space that he’s been getting,” Friedell added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the last five games with GSW, Green tallied 23 points, going 8-25 FG (32%), and shooting 4-15 3PT (26.7%). No wonder the Celtics’ defence left him free, considering he did not make a single shot that evening with loads of space. His rebound (25) and assist (17) totals are still decent, which supports the super-sub role mentioned by Friedell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Draymond Green still be with the Dubs next season?

Fans across the league have long argued that Green’s relevance is closely linked to Curry’s minutes. The former has enjoyed his best moments playing alongside ‘The Chef’ and former superstars Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. When given centre stage, Green shows obvious signs of regression, evident to the coaching staff and Dubs fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old is currently on a four-year deal with the Warriors. His player option kicks in next season, which could see him earn up to $27,678,571 (guaranteed). All signs indicate that Green will be hoping for one last payday before entering free agency (and potential retirement) in 2027.

Imago Jan 30, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after the Warriors committed a turnover against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Green’s situation isn’t without precedent—consider how another Warriors legend navigated a similar pivot. Draymond Green’s evolving role echoes the blueprint set by fellow Warriors icon Andre Iguodala, who seamlessly transitioned from All-Star starter to elite bench contributor during the team’s dynasty years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014-15, Iguodala willingly ceded his starting spot to Harrison Barnes, averaging 7.8 points off the bench while anchoring the defense and providing veteran leadership—key factors in Golden State’s first title of the era.

This shift extended his career, earning him Finals MVP honors and three more rings through 2019, without diminishing his influence. For Green, embracing a similar mentor-bench hybrid could preserve his edge at 35, leveraging his IQ and intensity where they matter most, much like Iguodala’s model. What made him a success was his basketball IQ and the ability to make plays when surrounded by greatness.

“Draymond understands where he’s at, where he is in his career. They’ve talked about it; they’re aware of the kind of change that’s happening in real time, and they have to adjust. Part of that is Draymond adjusting to a different role within this team, but that is much easier said than done,” Friedell said on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

In moments like these, where the Warriors need someone to step up, Green is falling short. The smart move would be to leave the game before it leaves you, but we’re not so sure the 4x NBA All-Star would go down without putting up a fight.