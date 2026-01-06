Draymond Green Faces Heat After Targeting Jordan Poole Over Mark Williams vs Jose Alvarado Reaction

After more than three years and allegedly shipping out the young star, Draymond Green is still not done taking shots. On his podcast, the Warriors superstar did not name-drop but targeted Jordan Poole during his reaction to last week’s Mark Williams vs Jose Alvarado shuffle. This comes at a time when the 35-year-old is already having trouble staying on the court. Naturally, the fans did not side with Dray’s statement.

The Pelicans and Suns game turned up the heat as a routine pick-and-roll brought out a fight. Alvarado took exception to the shove that Williams gave him after the whistle blew. Words were exchanged, they started shoving each other, and bang then came the punches. Unfortunately for Williams, it was clear that he had no idea how to fight as Alvarado delivered a solid upper cut. That’s when Jordan Poole reacted with his eyes wide out.

Draymond Green took exception to this but did not directly call out Poole. “I tell you what: if I’m in a fight, though, and my teammates stand behind me and do this? Come on, man. We can’t be doing that,” he stated on the episode of the Draymond Green show. “David West used to always tell us, man, if something go on on the court, you go over there because you don’t know what’s going to happen. I ain’t saying you got to go over there and fight, but you at least got to go stand, because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Pelicans guard frozen in disbelief as chaos unfolded right in front of him. His facial expression, a mixture of surprise and impressed, pretty much summed things up, and his wide-eyed response quickly spread online. Once the punches were in, Poole made a rather half-hearted attempt to try and get between Alvarado and Williams.

That decision may stem from his own moment with none other than Draymond Green. No one can forget the leaked video from a preseason practice in October 2022. Both Warriors stars shared verbal jabs, and it led to the veteran Green punching Poole. Green apologized and claimed he shouldn’t have, he felt provoked by Poole’s comments and actions. It’s been three years, but their conflict remains a significant talking point in the NBA.

Fans remind Draymond Green of his responsibility

The season is ongoing, and the players who continue doing podcasting often receive some flak. It heightens when the performance of the players drops. That’s why even last year, Paul George stepped away from his show as the 76ers couldn’t be consistent. That’s why a fan used this scenario to remind Green of the issues that the Warriors are facing. “Still taking shots at Jordan Poole smh Draymond is childish. Talk about how you’ve declined in your game and is costing Curry another chip.”

It comes at a time when the 35-year-old is averaging his lowest efficiency since 2021 and a career high in turnovers. Not just fans, even former players are criticizing Dray. “This guy on his podcast analyzing Mark Williams reluctance to Punch Jose Alvarado and everyone else’s negatives in what they should do,” former Suns star Eddie Johnson wrote on X. “[Draymond] continues to leave his team high and dry when they need him most is amazing!”

Even coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that he was starting to get concerned with the number of technicals Green has accumulated during the season. Saturday’s ejection was his ninth, and 16 means an automatic one-game suspension. It was the 22nd time in Green’s career that he has been ejected from a regular-season game, and the second in his last seven games. He also left the bench early during a win over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 22 after a heated argument with coach Kerr. That’s why a fan simply wrote, “Right message, wrong messenger.”

Green has apologized to Poole and his family previously. Even when they faced each other, things did not fall out further. Poole even said he loves “most of those guys over there”. Dray apologized again but made a sneaky comment later. “We’ve moved on. I really am sorry. That statement [by Poole] was kind of like it was looking for some sympathy,” he said on the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. So, another netizen said, “Poole’s got PTSD from you, Dray—let him spectate in peace!”

A fan straight away held Draymond Green responsible for attacking Poole three years ago. “You know he’s not a fighter tho Dray, that’s why you felt comfortable enough to do what you did.” Not addressing Poole by his name and yet talking about his reaction, the fans did not like this behavior from Draymond Green.