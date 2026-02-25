Draymond Green Forced to Separate Warriors Teammates as Tensions Rise During Warriors-Pelicans

Feb 3, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with center Quinten Post (21) as a time out is called after a play against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Draymond Green knows how quickly and ugly fights with teammates can get. So, the 14-year veteran made sure no issues spilled over during the Warriors’ clash against the Pelicans. With Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler injured, the young core in the Golden State took over, and it caused some problems.

During the third quarter, with 2:39 remaining, Steve Kerr called for a timeout. Before he could discuss plays, Brandin Podziemski and Quinten Post were having a heated argument. It was the latter who was apparently angry at Podz for not passing him the ball. Post had a mismatch down low against Bryce McGowens, but the pass to him never came.

Podziemski often is guilty of dribbling too much and thus doesn’t see or is late to take an advantage for his team. It was a basic mismatch that could have produced an easy layup as the Warriors were trailing by 1 at the time. Post was fuming and was jawing at his teammate Podz, which veteran Draymond Green saw and went to quickly hash it out.

In the video, Green held both of his teammates to get his point across. After letting go of Post, Green had an alone moment with Podz. The veteran was reportedly pointing at the court and maybe explaining what options the young guard had at his disposal. After showing the clutch genes in the win over the Nuggets, Podziemski was unable to help his team win.

Zion Williamson scored 26 points as the Pelicans defeated the visiting Warriors 113-109 on Tuesday. The short-handed Dub Nation was without Stephen Curry (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee), Al Horford (toe), and Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and was blown away in the first quarter, 31-19.

Draymond Green got into the history book

Golden State is the only team among the top eight in the Western Conference with a losing record away from home (11-17). The Warriors got as close as 104-103 with 1:47 left in the game, but couldn’t get the job done.

De’Anthony Melton posted a game-high 28 points for the Warriors, Moses Moody scored 24 points, and Brandin Podziemski tallied 16 points and 15 rebounds, matching his career-high rebound total set two nights earlier. Draymond Green was back in the starting lineup after missing the game against the Nuggets due to his lower back tightening up.

His 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two blocks showed his effective contribution, but even in the loss, he added another accolade to his Warriors lore.“Dray is now the ninth Warrior to ever reach 1,000 offensive rebounds.” The Golden State Warriors tweeted to honor their 14-year veteran star. They will need more from him going forward as they head to Memphis to play the second half of their 11th back-to-back of the season.