Draymond Green, 4 Warriors Stars’ Future in Jeopardy Amid Shocking LeBron James Rumor

For the first time in years, the Golden State Warriors are staring at a reality they have long avoided: almost everything is on the table. Injuries, inconsistency, and a shrinking margin for error have forced uncomfortable conversations inside the organization. Jonathan Kuminga’s trade situation continues to simmer. The roster has lost stability. And Stephen Curry, still elite at 37, is once again carrying a team that no longer looks built to contend.

Now, those internal concerns have collided with something far bigger. A resurfacing offseason rumor involving LeBron James has added urgency to questions surrounding Draymond Green and several other Warriors who suddenly find their futures far less secure than they once seemed.

Former NBA star calls out Draymond Green’s lackluster performances, which are hurting the Warriors

That tension spilled into the open during a recent episode of the Just Dubs podcast. When asked about Draymond Green’s long-term place in Golden State, John Dickinson did not sugarcoat his assessment.

“I think Draymond’s staying is becoming less and less likely by the day,” Dickinson said. “I think at some point, Draymond will be traded. I’m not saying it’s happening next week, but it’s something they need to examine more seriously in the offseason.”

Dickinson quickly clarified the dilemma facing the front office. Green, Stephen Curry, and Jimmy Butler are still viewed internally as foundational pieces when healthy. That loyalty complicates any decision involving the 35-year-old forward. But the fact the conversation is even happening underscores how much has changed.

Imago Mar 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues a call against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Warriors are currently 25–21, sitting eighth in the Western Conference and drifting toward the Play-In rather than pushing up the standings. Since Butler’s season-ending ACL injury, momentum has been hard to sustain. Dickinson believes Golden State’s most realistic goal may simply be finishing high enough to survive the Play-In chaos.

That context explains why the trade deadline looms so large. Dickinson made it clear that sentiment alone cannot dictate roster decisions anymore. “Everything should be on the table now,” he said. “Starting with Kuminga, Buddy, Moody, Podz, picks — and Draymond, who hasn’t played well. Draymond’s gotta play better, but the Warriors need to look at anybody that’s not Steph, Melton, or Jimmy and shuffle the deck.”

The quote captured the uncomfortable truth: Golden State’s once-untouchable core no longer carries the same immunity. Jonathan Kuminga’s name continues to surface in trade discussions. Role players like Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski represent movable assets. Even Green’s name, once unthinkable in trade chatter, is now spoken aloud.

That shift is rooted in performance. Green’s season has been uneven. Through 38 games, he is averaging 8.7 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. Those numbers fall short of what Golden State needs, especially with Butler unavailable and Curry routinely carrying the scoring load.

The frustration boiled over in the recent loss to Dallas. Green finished with four points, four rebounds, and five assists in 23 minutes while drawing headlines for elbowing Dwight Powell, arguing with officials, and picking up a flagrant foul. Meanwhile, Curry poured in 38 points and eight three-pointers, another night where the superstar received minimal help.

Former NBA champion Channing Frye summed up the situation bluntly on the Road Trippin’ podcast. “Draymond needs to play better,” Frye said. “Just give me 20 games of locked-in Draymond so his team can have a chance while they try to go make a move and do something.”

That is not a call for Green to become a scorer. It is a plea for consistency, leadership, and focus areas that have wavered amid foul trouble and emotional outbursts.

Warriors could be in the market for Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James

Against that backdrop, the Warriors’ long-standing interest in LeBron James has resurfaced with renewed relevance. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Golden State continues to monitor the situations of both Giannis Antetokounmpo and James, though the expectation is that neither will be available before the February deadline. James, however, is set to become an unrestricted free agent on June 30.

That matters.

The Warriors have pursued James in various forms for years. If he becomes available, he would immediately rise to the top of their target list even at this stage of his career. The possibility reframes current trade discussions. Any short-term restraint at the deadline could be about preserving flexibility for a major offseason swing rather than patching holes now.

This is where the futures of Green and several rotation players intersect with the LeBron rumor. Creating space, assets, or optionality requires difficult choices. Loyalty and legacy still matter in the Golden State, but practicality is creeping in.

For now, the Warriors are walking a narrow line. They have no intention of moving Butler, expecting his return to re-stabilize the core next season. They are cautious at the deadline. And they remain committed to maximizing Curry’s remaining window.

But the reality is unavoidable. If Green’s play does not stabilize, if Kuminga’s situation deteriorates further, and if the team exits early again, hard decisions will follow. The LeBron James rumor is not shocking. What makes it powerful is timing. It exists because Golden State is no longer sure the current formula works.

And for the first time in a long time, that uncertainty reaches almost everyone, including Draymond Green.