Draymond Green Gets Trolled for Revealing New Role if LeBron James Joins the Warriors

Draymond Green has never hidden how badly he wants LeBron James in a Warriors jersey. This time, though, one of his latest recruiting pitches generated plenty of attention online. It has turned the former DPOY into the target of online slander after he revealed the role he would gladly accept if James becomes a Warrior.

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A fan on the Threads platform posted a hypothetical question. “If Bron would join the Dubs: If y’all got Bron, who would run the offense around? Steph, you or Bron.” Green, in response, wrote, “Bron (would run the offense). I’d become PJ Tucker. Greatest corner 3pt shooter ever.”

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The lighthearted remark quickly spread across social media platforms, but many fans weren’t buying the vision. Rather than applauding Green’s willingness to sacrifice, they poked fun at the comparison and questioned whether he could realistically thrive in that role.

However, Draymond Green’s response fits his summer-long recruiting campaign to lure LeBron James. DrayMagic has already joked that he would surrender his iconic No.23 jersey if James joined the Warriors. He hinted that he would switch to No.5 instead. Green had also declined his nearly $28 million player option for the 2026-27 season to become an unrestricted free agent, to help the Golden State Warriors clear the salary-cap flexibility required to go after LeBron James.

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Now, comparing himself to P.J. Tucker, he suggested that he would also give up his role as the Warriors’ primary facilitator. It would be a dramatic shift for a player whose passing, defensive communication, and decision-making have long formed the backbone of Steve Kerr’s offense.

The comparison, however, sparked immediate skepticism.

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Tucker built his reputation by living in the corners, spacing the floor, and knocking down open three-pointers. Especially during his tenure with the Rockets, playing alongside James Harden. He shot almost 40% from the arc between 2017 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Green has never been known for that style of play. Apart from knocking odd jumpers once in a while, he never really embraced a shooting role. Over his career, he has shot 32.1% from beyond the arc. And his best long-range season came in 2023-24, when he converted 39.5% of his attempts.

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The very next season, it dropped down to 32.5%. That statistical reality became easy material for NBA fans.

Fans flooded the comment section with jokes about Green’s shooting mechanics and his famous “backpack” jumpers. Others laughed at the idea of him becoming the league’s greatest corner shooter, arguing that defenders already leave him open from the deep.

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“He’s giving up his number and his role on the team? The glaze is crazy,” one fan said.

“Draymond out here auditioning for water boy while LeBron carries another corpse roster,” another added.

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“He will be Bron’s bodyguard, waterboy, chauffeur, swingman and pet.”

“Maybe “best player ever to stand in the corner all game”, important distinction.”

Lastly, “ANDDDDD…LeBron is not coming specifically because of this.”