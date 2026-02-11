Draymond Green Gets Honest About Partnering With Giannis Antetokounmpo After Trade Deadline Drama

One of the NBA’s most intriguing trade-deadline “what ifs” never materialized, but it briefly had the league imagining a terrifying defensive pairing. The mere idea of the Warriors exploring a scenario involving their 14-year veteran alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo was enough to spark league-wide intrigue. Now, in a hypothetical world where Green and Giannis actually paired up, the question naturally becomes how dominant that defense could have been.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I didn’t get into the hypotheticals. That’s not something that I can control. I didn’t want to trigger my mind into something that is not the case. But if you put me next to any good defender, we’re going to be very good. I would do all I can to make him better,” Draymond Green shared his honest thoughts while speaking exclusively with EssentiallySports.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Draymond Green has adopted a more disciplined regimen to keep himself effective in his 14th season. The veteran has his fair share of troubles with injuries throughout the 2025-26 campaign. He has missed nine games this season due to right foot and ankle issues. Yet when he’s on the floor, Green remains one of the Warriors’ most reliable defenders, something Stephen Curry continues to emphasize.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I know physically he looks a little different. But it’s the same impact defensively – guarding five guys, talking, communicating, making those extra effort plays,” Stephen Curry said of Green. “Even when he’s out of position, he always seems to be in the right spot. It’s kind of uncanny what he does. There’s a reason he can be as versatile as he is because he has a high IQ. That’s the thing that’s the most consistent, no matter if it looks different than earlier in his career.”

However, Green’s tenure at the Golden State Warriors seems to be in jeopardy as Steve Kerr has started taking action against his defensive savior. Sure, Draymond Green survived the trade deadline and continues to anchor the Warriors’ defense despite constant questions about his long-term role. But currently, the team is struggling, and the head coach isn’t happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Kerr is trimming Draymond Green’s minutes

With Stephen Curry out because of a runner’s knee, Steve Kerr has altered late-game rotations for the Golden State Warriors. Consequently, in two of their previous three matchups, both victories, Draymond Green watched the finish from the bench. Meanwhile, veteran center Al Horford handled the closing minutes, hinting at an uncommon and concerning shift regarding Green’s long-trusted importance there.

So, Steve Kerr introduced the daring rotation change against the Phoenix Suns, pulling Green with over seven minutes remaining in the final quarter. Kerr trusted Al Horford as the lone interior presence, a decision that helped the Warriors secure a 101-97 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Imagn

Later, against the Memphis Grizzlies, while trailing by 13 entering the fourth quarter, Kerr leaned on Horford, fueling a late run for a 14-point comeback win. Moreover, the head coach explained that it wasn’t a punishment for Draymond. It was about solving a spacing problem created by Stephen Curry’s absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green is averaging 8.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, and 5.1 apg. And as always, many continue to question his impact on the Golden State Warriors. He has won four rings with the organization and didn’t flinch when the trade rumors buzzed. With Giannis Antetokounmpo or without him, Draymond Green will continue to be the defensive anchor for the Dubs.