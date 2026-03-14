Draymond Green Gives Bam Adebayo Strong Backing, Calls Out “Pathetic” Takes About Erik Spoelstra

Draymond Green has officially picked his side of the coin. Bam Adebayo’s historic 83-point performance against the Wizards has drawn some criticism. Analysts, fans, and even former players argued it wasn’t earned, but rather chased. Erik Spoelstra also got some heat for formulating a game plan to ensure Adebayo breaks Kobe Bryant’s record. Green thinks that a loser’s mentality.

The Warriors forward sent his congratulations to Bam Adebayo for his marvelous feat. While coming to his defense, Green made sure to set the record straight. The Heat didn’t have anything to feel bad for, and also urged people to be consistent when evaluating great performances.

“See, that’s why all y’all hate me, and I really don’t give a damn because this loser a– mentality that people have in this world is actually pathetic. If you’re losing, it’s okay to go shoot the ball because you’re losing. But if you’re winning, it’s not okay because you’re winning. What the hell is that? Feel bad for winning? No. I worked hard to win. I’m not going to feel bad. I’m also not going to stop playing. How about that?” he said on the Draymond Green Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

While winning with huge margins, teams would prefer resting their starters. Just not when they are having the game of their lives. Bam Adebayo worked extremely hard to have an unimaginable feat within his reach. The Heat and Erik Spoelstra hence decided it’s important to see it out for their captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Green also failed to recognise a reason Spo needs to feel bad for the Wizards. “They want to tank,” the former DPOY noted. In hindsight, why wouldn’t the Heat take this opportunity? In many ways, it benefited the Wizards organization, giving them a higher chance at a lottery pick. And even if it wasn’t, they had let Adebayo score 70 with close to the entire fourth quarter still left.

ADVERTISEMENT

For any head coach, it’s a no-brainer to keep their player out there to achieve a hallmark feat. “It’s not his fault. They stink. So, now Bam goes for 83 points. Number one. Shout out to Edrice. My dawg. Fire bro!” said Draymond Green.

Erik Spoelstra doesn’t regret his decision one bit

With all the remarks coming in, Bam Adebayo defended himself. He asked people to turn to the Wizards’ coaching staff for playing the same defensive coverage until he tried to go for the milestone. They only started triple-teaming Adebayo with the milestone in sight. Why not send more help after he scored 31 in the first?

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Erik Spoelstra wasn’t interested in the Wizards’ schemes. He was proud of the fact that Bam Adebayo answered the call with three of the Heat starters out. As the team captain, the three-time All-Star put the team on his back. So when Adebayo could become immoral in history, Spo felt it was the team’s turn to help him out.

“It’s a Tuesday night game against a team where they’re not playing for anything, where their organization is trying to lose. We’ve already lost a game in that kind of situation. We have players sitting out. And I spoke to Bam about I want, as our best player and team captain, for him to be locked in and ready. And, he sure was. I would do it 10 times out of 10 again for Bam. I’m apologizing to nobody about this,” the Heat head coach said about the performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In my opinion, nobody has anything to apologise for. The Wizards were upset with the mediocre final quarter. But their tactics led to it. Bam Adebayo didn’t just walk to 83 on free throws. He played an exceptional game, which the Heat decided to reward. The occasion, the man, and the context, everything mattered.

Do you rate Adebayo’s 83-point game? Let us know your views in the comments below.