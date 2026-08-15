Draymond Green Has Six Months to Save Warriors’ Future before Mike Dunleavy Jr. ‘Pulls the Plug’, Hints Golden State Insider

If there was any clear sign from inside the Golden State Warriors organization that the dynasty is operating on a flexible timeline rather than a strict countdown, fans and analysts think Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s recent statements are it. Following an uninspiring summer press conference by the general manager, Dubs insider Marcus Thompson of The Athletic offered a sobering assessment of the organization’s current state. He prepares fans for the possibility of major changes after the current core’s window, suggesting that veteran leader Draymond Green and the remaining core have roughly six months to prove the roster is worth keeping intact before management could aggressively explore alternatives.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Thompson focuses on the impending February 11, 2027, trade deadline, which serves as a key date for the franchise’s remaining trade assets. After missing out on major offseason targets like LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Warriors’ front office is left holding substantial salary flexibility from large contracts, with more than $84.5 million in expiring deals from just Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green alone, plus additional flexibility around Kristaps Porzingis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It sounded like we’re about 6 months away from the plug being pulled on this era. Essentially the trade deadline is February 11th and the new talking point is ‘Hey, we got expiring contracts, $100 million,'” Thompson observed. “Those are only valuable up until February 11th, so you got 6 months… so you’re really looking at 4 months to prove this team is worth keeping together. If not, you cash in them chips.”

Dunleavy might leverage those large near-term deals by February, including Green’s roughly $27.7 million one-year contract, to trigger roster adjustments if needed. Thompson emphasized that Green’s one-year deal structure makes him potentially available in a midseason move.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s probably 6 months left for the Draymond Green era. He’s on a 1 year deal, $27.8 million, and doesn’t have a no-trade clause, so that’s a very tradable contract.”

He continued, “The way Dunleavy was talking, and the way they positioned it, this feels like ‘Alright, let’s see where we are in February because if we’re not where we need to be, then we’re just going to start selling pieces off and starting over.’ … The last chips are these expiring contracts. That is Jimmy Butler. That is Draymond Green. That is Kristaps Porzingis. It’s these big pieces that they can essentially cash in, and if they cash in one, they might as well cash in all of them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tensions around the franchise escalated after Dunleavy addressed the team’s failed pursuit of high-profile stars and bizarrely introduced a hypothetical scenario of Stephen Curry potentially requesting a trade.

The Warriors enter the upcoming campaign coming off a disappointing 37–45 record and a play-in tournament exit. Despite fan frustration over a stagnant summer, Dunleavy defended the front office’s strategy, pointing to “cold calls I made, offering a lot of stuff for players” while opting to run back an aging, injury-prone core featuring Curry, Green, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Dunleavy raised eyebrows when he publicly discussed how the team would react if Curry ever asked to move on. While Dunleavy expressed confidence that Curry will complete his career in the Bay Area and sign a multi-year extension later this month, simply mentioning a trade request added fuel to the perception of an organization preparing for an inevitable rebuild.

With no remaining young trade chips following the departure of Jonathan Kuminga, the front office has limited options. Unless Green and the veteran core produce a strong turnaround by February, the Warriors could face significant roster decisions that reshape the remaining window of their legendary dynasty before the season is over.