Draymond Green Has Surprising Reaction After Skip Bayless Calls Him “Dirtiest Player”

Everyone knows Skip Bayless as a certified LeBron James critic. However, the former ESPN analyst never missed an opportunity to make scathing statements about other players in the league. In recent years, the Golden State Warriors veteran, Draymond Green, has been his target. On several occasions, the analyst has called Green the dirtiest player in the league’s history. And guess what? Bayless’ opinion hasn’t changed a bit.

Draymond Green recently hosted his first-ever LIVE podcast of The Draymond Green Show at the Audacy Sound Space. He invited Skip Bayless to grace the stage. The 35-year-old rolled out a new segment titled Take Two, giving Bayless the chance to revisit and reassess some of his past controversial remarks. The options were ‘double down’, ‘modify with context’, or ‘apologize.’

“Draymond is not angry, just crazy and by far the dirtiest player in NBA history,” the Warriors forward read the comment from the past while smiling at his guest. Well, Bayless, too, didn’t hesitate for long; instead, he replied, “I double down.” A surprised Draymond Green exclaimed, “Wow!” As the audience clapped and laughed, Green said, “Wow!” once again.

Bayless was quick to defend his stance. “You have baffled me and astonished me, because you have lost it regularly…well, not regularly (but) routinely on the court, and it’s because you overachieve,” he told Green. “You fought your way up, and it’s not that you’re a natural-born fighter because you are not. That’s not who you are, but you battle so tenaciously that you push it right to the edge, and then every once in a while, you just go completely over the edge, trying to get an edge,” Bayless further explained.

He then cited examples to support his claims, such as Green’s ability to kick someone in their crotch, his stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest, and his open-fist attack on Jusuf Nurkic. But at the same time, not even Skip Bayless can deny the 4-time NBA champ’s high basketball IQ.

Bayless argues that Draymond Green is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, even with career averages of 9.7 rebounds and 6 assists. However, he points to the real proof: nine First Team All-Defense selections, a Defensive Player of the Year award, a league steals title, four All-Star appearances, and four championships. Therefore, the NBA analyst believes Green serves as the emotional core and driving force behind those four rings.

Why Is Green Labeled the NBA’s Dirtiest Player?

Bayless’s argument isn’t without merit, as Green’s on-court history provides plenty of evidence. His 210 career technical fouls are the 6th most in league history, and 24 ejections paint a picture of a player who consistently operates on the edge, just as Bayless described.

At the same time, Green has faced suspension for the choking incident involving Rudy Gobert and then an indefinite suspension after the Nurkic incident. However, he returned a month later. Green got into a heated exchange with referee JT Orr during the Warriors versus Pistons game in January 2026. The veteran forward received a tech for apparently asking the official not to put his hand in his face.

Now, interestingly enough, you might hate Draymond Green or love him. But you simply cannot deny his presence on the court. Even Skip Bayless accepts that truth about the NBA’s fiercest star.