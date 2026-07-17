“Draymond’s Having Dinner With Him”: Warriors Hold Key Edge Over Rival Teams Sending Voice Notes to LeBron James

LeBron James has promised fans they won’t have to wait much longer for his free agency decision. Until that announcement arrives, every contender remains busy making their case. While most of the pitches have centered on roster construction and championship contention, NBA insider Marc J. Spears believes the Warriors possess something their rivals simply can’t replicate.

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A direct line to James through one of his closest friends in the league.

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“I’m not sitting here pining for LeBron to come to Golden State; I’m not; I’m just talking about what’s available,” Spears said, dismissing the idea that he was campaigning for the Dubs on the latest episode of 95.7 The Game’s Willard and Dibs.

Instead, he pointed out how the Warriors stood out from the rest of the teams that still hope to land the superstar. He then highlighted James’ relationship with Draymond Green.

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“I know he’s tight, tighter with Draymond or any other player in the league. And Draymond keeps throwing little crumbs out there for people to decipher. So, these guys might be sending voice messages, Draymond’s having dinner with.”

With that, Spears summed up the Warriors’ biggest recruiting advantage. Rival front offices can make presentations, involve agents, and leave voice memos, hoping for a response.

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Green doesn’t have to rely on any of that. Their friendship gives him opportunities for honest, face-to-face conversations that most teams simply can’t set up during free agency.

If possible, LeBron James might have even revealed his decision to Green.

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Green and James recently spent time together on the golf course alongside Kevin Hart, adding another chapter to an offseason already filled with speculation.

Publicly, the Warriors veteran hasn’t hidden his admiration either. Firstly, he declined a $27.7 million player option to create room. And then, he also admitted to having made a “crazy pitch” to the superstar via his podcast.

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Green’s recruiting efforts have extended beyond sacrificing his salary.

Recently, a fan asked him on Threads what jersey number he would wear if James joined the Warriors and donned No. 23. Green simply responded, “2+3=5.”

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The 4x Champ claimed that he was ready to sacrifice the jersey number that he had worn since college.

Speaks volumes about how much it matters to him.

On the other hand, one of LeBron James’ fiercest rivals, Stephen Curry, has also embraced the public recruitment process.

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After strengthening their bond during the 2024 Olympics campaign, Curry openly described why the Bay Area could appeal to James at this stage of his career.

“The USA experience that we had, the battles that we had over the years, we just know how to play basketball, and I think he would enjoy just the idea of what it means to finish your career the right way,” Curry said.

Still, relationships may not determine the superstar’s destination. Despite the bond involved, the Warriors still remain a dark horse.

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Given the competitive nature of the Western Conference, many predicted Bron would head East, including Shams Charania. But Spears believes nothing is over until it’s actually over.

LeBron James has already hinted that his decision is coming, and when it finally arrives, the Warriors will learn whether access mattered more than the pitches.