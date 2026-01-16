Draymond Green Hints Warriors to Give Up in Trade Talks for “Incredible” Pelicans Star

As the trade deadline is less than a month away, Draymond Green is the best gauge of the temperature in the Warriors front office. And yes, we’d rather get something definitive on Jonathan Kuminga. But their other trade moves give a sufficient hint. The Golden State Warriors are reportedly pursuing Trey Murphy III, someone Dray is keeping an eye on. But he might be the most realistic about it.

Green was praising the Pelicans forward on his podcast this week. His exact adjective was “incredible.” And why not. The supposed to be down and out Pelicans blew past the Nets 116-113 off of Murphy’s 34 points.

Dray was amazed by Murphy’s evolution into a “live threat” that’s made the Warriors interested in him. The Pelicans have deemed Murphy off-limits. Yet Green suggested that a team like the Pelicans that lacks draft capital has its price.

“New Orleans has no picks and, you know, their record is right at the bottom of the league,” Green says about reports that Pelicans will not entertain offers for Murphy, Zion Williamson, and other players.

“I think if you’re looking at Trey Murphy, you have to ask: what is the value of the trade, right? Like, what does someone have to give up to possibly trade for Trey Murphy? Because depending on what you’re going to give up, they say he’s off limits, but that could change depending on what you give up.”

The veteran forward has a point. So that begs the question if the Warriors have an enticing deal for the Pelicans.

It is worth noting that Draymond Green recorded this episode before January 15 and he was waiting for what the start of trade eligibility might bring. When the clock struck midnight on Thursday, his teammate demanded a trade out of the Bay.

Draymond Green expects sacrifice from the Warriors front office

The most concerning trade buzz in Golden State has to be Jonathan Kuminga. The Dubs won’t entertain deals for guards from the Kings or Mavericks. Especially if they’re on multi-year contracts. But a forward for a forward makes sense.

Except that the Pelicans aren’t incentivized to let go of Murphy, let alone get Kuminga. That’s where Draymond Green plays fantasy GM by suggesting the ‘right package.’ For the Pelicans, the right package would be draft picks for the 2026 class to immediately start a rebuild.

As he rightfully pointed out, NBA teams, quite possibly the Pelicans and Warriors, are eyeing collegiate stars like Cameron Boozer, the son of NBA legend Carlos Boozer, as well as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson.

“I think this will be a really good draft. And so teams are trying to get more picks in that draft, and if you come with the right package, I think those [talks] change.”

The Warriors are indeed rich in draft capital for 2026, having multiple first-round picks. Green’s message is clear, Mike Dunleavy would have to give the Pelicans the ability to take generational talent in 2026 if they want to rebuild the rotation before February 5.

He does call out the ‘pretend you don’t want it really bad’ policy of the front offices league-wide when he says, “I find it very interesting that every team right now is saying, ‘Nope, we’re not trading those guys.’ Just trying to raise the bar, baby!” His team’s pretty guilty about that too.

This close to the trade deadline, the teams are engaged in a subtle game of media poker. From the sound of it, Draymond Green doesn’t think there’s anything such as an untouchable player. With the right package, the Warriors might get Trey Murphy and another team would gain Jonathan Kuminga.